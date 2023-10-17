How Long Can the Maple Leafs Hide Their Real Problem?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ rocky start (the record is a bit deceiving) to the NHL season continued with a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night. This defeat marked a stark departure from their previous games, where Auston Matthews’ goal-scoring prowess had momentarily masked the team’s defensive deficiencies. It might have served as a wake-up call, but knowing the Leafs… maybe not.

The absence of a Matthews hat trick highlighted the glaring issues in Toronto’s defensive strategy, as they allowed 13 goals in their first three games, showcasing their vulnerability on the ice. The got served on Monday by a Blackhawks team in which Connor Bedard didn’t score. This game was never close and as head coach Sheldon Keefe said in his post-game media interview, the Leafs were “sloppy” and often “got beat in transition.”

Captain John Tavares expressed the team’s disappointment, emphasizing the need for urgency and a higher level of play. The Leafs’ disjointed and unstructured gameplay raised concerns, with fingers pointed in a variety of directions, the lack of cohesion amongst the blue line being one.

The Maple Leafs Give Up Way Too Many Easy Looks

The defensive pairing of John Klingberg and Jake McCabe failed to find their groove, prompting coach Sheldon Keefe to reorganize the lines, hoping for a more effective defensive performance in upcoming games. Their subpar performance in the first three games, with xGF percentages below 40 percent, exposed vulnerabilities in the team’s defense.

With limited options, the Leafs face a challenging situation. While hoping that the players step up their game and the problem fixes itself, addressing the underlying issues contributing to their defensive lapses is imperative. The concern was evident in their recent game, where defensive lapses allowed Corey Perry a clear breakaway for the game-winning goal and provided Tyler Johnson with an unhindered path to goalie Joseph Woll, resulting in a power-play goal.

And, if you’re going to let teams have a number of high-danger chances, your goaltenders need to bail you out. That clearly hasn’t happened, with the duo of Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll conceding 12 goals (including an empty-netter) on 86 shots, resulting in a lackluster .860 save percentage.

The Run-And-Gun Style Won’t Win Out

Toronto’s trademark run-and-gun style, while highlighting offensive prowess, couldn’t mask the consistently poor defensive numbers exhibited by McCabe and Klingberg. The goal scoring hid the opportunities given up and goals allowed in games one and two, but in game three, it caught up to the team. It’s not a trend that breeds success.

As the Leafs regroup for practice, the focus shifts to refining defensive strategies and finding the right balance between offensive aggression and defensive stability. The upcoming games will be crucial, demanding a more cohesive and disciplined performance from the Maple Leafs to overcome their early-season struggles and regain their footing in the league.

