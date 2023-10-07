In a potentially troubling turn of events, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy left Friday night’s preseason game against the Calgary Flames with an apparent injury. The incident occurred during an on-ice collision with Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich, leaving Soucy to fall awkwardly under the weight of Sharangovich. He went to the bench and was visibly affected. While he tried to keep himself in the game, eventually, he left the game and did not return.
The Canucks, via a late-night tweet, confirmed the injury but provided limited details about the nature of the ailment.
Head coach Rick Tocchet expressed uncertainty regarding Soucy’s condition, stating, “I don’t have an update yet.” Tocchet implied that the injury might not be severe, but no definitive information has been released. Soucy, who recently signed a three-year deal with the Canucks, was expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s defensive lineup this season.
The 29-year-old defenseman was seen favoring his left knee after the collision. Although he initially attempted to continue playing, Soucy made his way down the tunnel immediately after returning to the bench, indicating the potential seriousness of the injury.
This Would Be a Big Loss for the Canucks
Soucy’s absence could significantly impact the Canucks’ defensive depth, especially considering the team’s ongoing struggles with injuries. Guillaume Brisebois, another key player, is out and the blue line isn’t exactly deep. If Soucy is sidelined for an extended period, it may pose a significant hurdle for Vancouver’s playoff aspirations this season. The team, already teetering on the edge of playoff contention, might face an uphill battle without their key defenseman.
As the Canucks prepare for their regular-season opener against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, October 11th, fans anxiously await updates on Soucy’s condition, hoping for a swift recovery and a successful season ahead.
Next: Campbell Shines: 3 Takeaways From Oilers 3-1 Win Over Kraken
More News
-
NHL News/ 32 seconds ago
Canucks Offer Concerning Injury Update on Carson Soucy
The Vancouver Canucks offered an update on Carson Soucy after the defenseman left a...
-
Featured/ 23 hours ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Against the Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime 4-3....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Wild’s Jared Spurgeon Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury
Jared Spurgeon, a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, is reportedly going to miss a...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Nylander Takes Unconventional Stance on Contract Talks w/ Maple Leafs
William Nylander is open to talking with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the season...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
3 Reasons Fraser Minten Makes the Maple Leafs Roster
Fraser Minten has been the surprise of the preseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Face Tough Choice with Raphael Lavoie and Waiver Risks
Raphael Lavoie may or may not make the Edmonton Oilers roster but would the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Norris Setback Would Create Urgency for Senators to Ink Pinto Deal
The longer Josh Norris is unable to join the Senators, the more leverage Shane...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Kraken’s Matty Beniers on the Brink of a Significant Deal
Is Matty Beniers on the verge of a big contract with the Seattle Kraken,...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Gretzky Predicted Startling Truth About Matthews and Nylander
Wayne Gretzky argued a good team includes star players who take discounts to win....
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Lightning Goalie Jonas Johansson Posts 2nd-Straight Shutout
Jonas Johansson's back-to-back shutouts bolster Tampa's confidence; potential starter while Andrei Vasilevskiy is out...