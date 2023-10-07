In a potentially troubling turn of events, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy left Friday night’s preseason game against the Calgary Flames with an apparent injury. The incident occurred during an on-ice collision with Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich, leaving Soucy to fall awkwardly under the weight of Sharangovich. He went to the bench and was visibly affected. While he tried to keep himself in the game, eventually, he left the game and did not return.

The Canucks, via a late-night tweet, confirmed the injury but provided limited details about the nature of the ailment.

Head coach Rick Tocchet expressed uncertainty regarding Soucy’s condition, stating, “I don’t have an update yet.” Tocchet implied that the injury might not be severe, but no definitive information has been released. Soucy, who recently signed a three-year deal with the Canucks, was expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s defensive lineup this season.

The 29-year-old defenseman was seen favoring his left knee after the collision. Although he initially attempted to continue playing, Soucy made his way down the tunnel immediately after returning to the bench, indicating the potential seriousness of the injury.

This Would Be a Big Loss for the Canucks

Soucy’s absence could significantly impact the Canucks’ defensive depth, especially considering the team’s ongoing struggles with injuries. Guillaume Brisebois, another key player, is out and the blue line isn’t exactly deep. If Soucy is sidelined for an extended period, it may pose a significant hurdle for Vancouver’s playoff aspirations this season. The team, already teetering on the edge of playoff contention, might face an uphill battle without their key defenseman.

As the Canucks prepare for their regular-season opener against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, October 11th, fans anxiously await updates on Soucy’s condition, hoping for a swift recovery and a successful season ahead.

