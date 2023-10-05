The Ottawa Senators find themselves in a potentially precarious situation as contract negotiations with Shane Pinto hit a roadblock. Pinto, an RFA and vital player for the team, remains unsigned, raising concerns among fans and management alike. The uncertainty surrounding his contract status is exacerbated by the uncertainty surrounding Josh Norris, who is staking on Thursday but is currently sidelined due to a significant shoulder injury, casting a shadow over the team’s preseason preparations.
If Norris can’t go, his injury setback has created an issue for the Senators organization, leaving them short-handed in a key position. His absence from any regular season games amplifies the urgency to resolve Pinto’s contract situation swiftly. Observers note that Pinto’s bargaining power strengthens with every passing day Norris remains out of action.
The Senators’ management, particularly General Manager Pierre Dorian faces mounting pressure to secure Pinto’s signature before his reasonable demands potentially escalate into unreasonable territory.
The situation has drawn attention from hockey pundits, with noted analyst Bruce Garrioch highlighting the parallel between Pinto’s scenario and a past negotiation involving agent Lewis Gross who represented Rasmus Sandin as he was waiting on a deal from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garrioch writes: “ Last year, agent Lewis Gross represented Sandin when he was with the Leafs and both contacted [Kyle] Dubas to get a deal done after injuries in camp. Gross represents Shane Pinto and I wonder if he’d do the same given the current situation at centre with Josh Norris #Sens”.
Having Norris back on the ice is a good sign for the Senators. If he’s deemed good to go or close to being ready, that’s even better news because it keeps leverage on the side of the organization.
As the Senators grapple with these challenges, the team and its fans are left anxiously awaiting positive developments.
