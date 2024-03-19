In a bold move by head coach John Tortorella, the Philadelphia Flyers will be facing off against Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs tonight without their captain, Sean Couturier, who has been healthy scratched. Couturier, known for his defensive game, offensive skill, and leadership qualities, finds himself benched, potentially alongside Cam Atkinson, Denis Gurianov, and Marc Staal.

Named the team captain just over a month ago, the surprise among fans and the player was evident Tuesday morning. Tortorella didn’t mince words regarding Couturier’s performance, stating, “I think there’s a number of players—him being one—that need to be better.” Couturier, while visibly and publicly frustrated with the decision. He noted, “I’ve been struggling, but I’ve been working on my game, and it’s frustrating the way I’ve been treated around here lately, but it is what it is.” That said, he’s taking the decision and moving on. “I control what I can control… It doesn’t matter what I think. I’ve gotta leave my ego aside.”

How Will the Flyers and Couturier React To His Being Scratched?

The move has sparked concerns about its potential negative impact on team morale. Jordan Hall, a commentator, highlighted the difficulty of rallying behind a decision to bench the team captain, especially in a crucial game. Meanwhile, Haley Taylor Simon suggested that Tortorella’s decision might not be surprising given Couturier’s recent form.

While this might be a first for Couturier, this is nothing new in Philadelphia where Tortorella has been an equal opportunist heavy. The controversial coach has several supporters around the NHL, but he’s prone to making questionable decisions that can set back players and the roster. It remains to be seen if this will be one of them. In Tortorella’s performance-based system, you either show up and produce or you sit.

For Couturier, he has been through challenges before, including playing through injury in the playoffs. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the ice, particularly in defensive situations where he excels. However, his benching serves as a reminder that every player, regardless of status, must consistently earn their place in the lineup.

The hope is that Couturier will rebound stronger, ready to make a significant impact when given the chance to return.

