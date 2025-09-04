Scribe Argues Stars’ Blue Line Needs Bold Move, Has the Answer

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report predicted five potential landing spots for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. At the top of his list were the Dallas Stars, who enter the 2025-26 NHL season once again positioned as one of the league’s top contenders. Gretz notes that Dallas boasts elite players at every level of the lineup, with one exception: the right side of their defense.

Rasmus Andersson trade rumors versus extension talk

The imbalance is something the Stars will want to address. On the left, Dallas rolls out Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Thomas Harley, forming one of the best left-side groups in hockey. On the right, however, the options drop off sharply with Ilya Lyubushkin, Nils Lundkvist, and Alexander Petrovic. It’s not nearly at the same level, and it’s a hole that could prove costly in the postseason.

Enter Andersson.

Gretz argues that the Calgary Flames blueliner, who plays the right side, would be a near-perfect fit for Dallas. Pairing him with any of the Stars’ left-side defenders would create an elite shutdown duo while giving head coach Glen Gulutzan the kind of balance this roster currently lacks.

There Is a Big Problem When It Comes to the Stars and Andersson

Acquiring Andersson wouldn’t come cheap—prospects or draft picks would almost certainly be part of the deal. Not only that, but their cap situation wouldn’t make this an easy deal to pull off.

The Stars should not shy away from paying that price, but how they make it work financially, especially given the still uncertain status of Jason Robertson, remains a hurdle. Andersson represents perhaps the best available option at a reasonable cap hit, but the Stars would likely have to move Robertson in a separate transaction. Does adding Andersson but losing Robertson put Dallas over the top?

Cap space is tight, with the Stars carrying just $405,000 in flexibility. If the Stars can instead move Lyubushkin’s contract to make room, there could be a way to get Andersson and keep Robertson. Still, creative maneuvering is easier said than done.

Previous reports note that Andersson has been particular about where he’d be willing to sign an extension. Whether the Stars would see the defenseman as a rental or work to ink a new deal following any trade is unknown. It would impact the return offered from Dallas if this were a prediction that had any truth behind it.

