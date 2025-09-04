Oilers’ CEO on Why McDavid Negotiations Both Simple and Complex

Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton remains the dominant storyline as the Oilers prepare for training camp, but management insists the situation is more complicated than many might assume. Fans and media outside the Edmonton market are having fun with the seemingly dark cloud hanging over the McDavid extension delay. The Oilers, however, aren’t worried.

What’s taking time is the finer details of the right deal, not that a deal won’t get done.

Speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers NOW, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson—McDavid’s former agent—said talks are ongoing and positive, but warned against the idea that this is just a matter of money and term. “We’re not nervous, but it isn’t as straightforward as people make it out to be,” Jackson explained. “He’s just taking his time, figuring out what he’d like to do. Most options for term are on the table.”

To reiterate, McDavid is thinking about the best term and details of his next deal, not necessarily that he’s unsure he wants to stick around.

McDavid Is Balancing Several Scenarios

McDavid, scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2026, has yet to sign an extension. That reality has stirred unease in Oil Country, mostly because analysts and media outside of Edmonton are stirring the pot. It makes for solid content to suggest scenarios where McDavid might move on. The dominoes that would fall as a result would be epic.

The Oilers don’t see that happening.

Jeff Jackson Edmonton Oilers CEO

With teammate Leon Draisaitl already secured at $14 million annually on the NHL’s richest contract, McDavid knows how solid the team is. Some are trying to compare the two players and their respective negotiations, but Jackson stressed that McDavid’s situation is unique.

“We aren’t trying to compare the two. This is going to be something Connor is comfortable with, both from a dollar amount and a term amount.”

The complexity, Jackson added, comes from McDavid’s desire to balance personal compensation with the Oilers’ ability to build a championship-caliber roster around him. “He wants to find the razor’s edge where he gets paid for the star player that he is, but still allows the team to surround him with the best players possible.”

For now, Edmonton’s front office is playing it cool. Jackson said he’s confident a deal will get done, but McDavid’s negotiation, as simple as it seems, is more complex from the player’s perspective. He needs to find the right balance that works for himself and the team. This is about far more than just signing on the dotted line.

McDavid is taking the time he needs to figure out what he wants from the Oilers. “I think that once he’s ready to talk and knows exactly what he would like to do, it won’t be a long process.” There won’t be haggling over different things. “Let’s paper it,” said Jackson.

