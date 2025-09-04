Will the Oilers Be Battling the Flyers for a Goaltending Solution?

Carter Hart’s potential return to the NHL is becoming one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. Looking to get back into the league, but waiting for the NHL to approve his return, the 27-year-old goaltender might have a few options on the table.

Recent reports note that his old team, the Philadelphia Flyers might be interested, but more than a few analysts have wondered if the Edmonton Oilers would be a fit, given their need to upgrade the goaltending position and Connor McDavid‘s contract situation.

Hart has not played since January 2024, but he was cleared of all sexual allegations charges in July. He is now waiting on the green light from the NHL to determine if, and when, he will be eligible to resume his playing career.

Would the Oilers and Flyers Both Offer Hart an Option?

If he is cleared, the market for his services could be competitive—and the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers may be right at the center of it. Some say Hart is a non-starter for Edmonton. At the same time, the noise around McDavid is getting fairly loud, and things could change if someone like Hart makes McDavid more comfortable with the team’s chances of winning. It would be a polarizing move, but the fan base might overlook the outcries from fans who don’t like the optics if it’s a move McDavid feels is best for the roster.

Carter Hart Oilers rumors

The Flyers’ interest makes sense. Hart was once their franchise cornerstone in net, and despite the team’s efforts to restructure their goaltending depth with Dan Vladar, Sam Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, and multiple prospects, Hart’s talent, assuming he’s got his former game still in him, is undeniable. A reunion would not be without complications, though. Philadelphia may want Hart to work his way back through the AHL before considering him for a starting role.

Where Would Hart Prefer to Go?

Edmonton’s goaltending remains an area of scrutiny, and the organization has not shied away from reclamation projects in the past. Hart, being a Sherwood Park-born athlete, would essentially be coming home to play in Edmonton. He has been training in Edmonton this summer, and according to reports, players who have skated with him say he looks sharp, focused, and ready to go.

Would Edmonton offer him a more immediate opportunity than Philadelphia? That could be a critical factor in where Hart lands. He must show he’s capable of being an NHL starter again, and with both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard on the final years of their current contracts, a big season for Hart could mean a quick extension.

So too, the Oilers are a contender, while the Flyers are a ways from being considered favorites for the Stanley Cup.

On the opposite side, the Flyers might be among the few willing to commit to a contract.

An announcement on his eligibility could come within weeks, and if Hart is cleared, expect a potential bidding war. All it takes is for one team to show public interest. Others will follow suit. The Flyers may want their former star back, but the Oilers and other clubs searching for stability in goal could make the race for Hart a fascinating storyline to watch.

