Breaking Down the Intriguing Byram-to-Leafs Trade Proposal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again in the thick of trade speculation, and this time, the proposed deal could solve multiple roster needs at once. According to a scenario floated by Heavy, Toronto could land Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram in exchange for Brandon Carlo, Nick Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok.

On the surface, the deal feels like a blockbuster — but when you break it down, it makes sense for both sides.

Bowen Byram to the Leafs from the Buffalo Sabres

For the Leafs, Byram checks a critical box. At just 24 years old, the former fourth-overall pick, is the type of skilled, puck-moving defenseman Toronto is rumored to be looking for. Not necessarily satisfied to go into this season with just Morgan Rielly and an offensively gifted blueliner, Byram is coming off a season with 38 points and over 22 minutes of average ice time. There was talk this summer about where he fit on a crowded Sabres blue line, but the Leafs could immediately give him top-four minutes.

He would help their transition game, getting an opportunity on a big stage to show what he’s capable of.

Buffalo, on the other hand, has the ability to sacrifice a little offense from their back end for a steady shutdown presence like Carlo. He could slot next to Rasmus Dahlin on their top pairing. Along with Carlo, the Sabres would pick up a potential 20-goal scorer in Nick Robertson and depth in Jarnkrok. The latter is a decent depth option, even if slightly overpaid. For Robertson, in particular, a move to Buffalo could provide the consistent opportunity he’s been missing in Toronto, with a chance to finally break into a top-six role.

Byram to Toronto Is An Intriguing Idea

While there’s no guarantee this trade happens, but all players involved in this prosped trade lack full trade protection in their contracts. The only one with a partial no-trade is Carlo, who can choose eight teams he doesn’t want to go to. The Sabres might be on his list, but if not, the framework is logical.

Toronto gets the puck-moving defenseman it craves, and Buffalo adds depth, experience, and upside. With NHL insider David Pagnotta suggesting Byram could still be moved despite his new contract, and Pierre LeBrun of The Ahtletic confirming the Leafs are still active in trade discussions, this is a deal both front offices should at least explore.

