San Jose Sharks Claim Barclay Goodrow From Rangers

The San Jose Sharks have claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers. According to reports on Tuesday and early into Wednesday morning, it was believed that the Sharks had an arrangement in place with the Rangers before Goodrow was placed on waivers. It appears those reports were accurate. It was in San Jose where Goodrow first started his NHL career.
The New York Rangers are now free from the remainder of Goodrow’s contract. Goodrow has three years remaining at $3.64 million per season. Goodrow had a 15-team no-trade clause, and it was unknown whether or not San Jose is on that list. The waiver claim prevents the Sharks from having to get Goodrow to approve a deal.
The Sharks added Ty Dellandrea and Goodrow on Wednesday. San Jose sent a fifth-round pick to the Dallas Stars in a trade that was finalized in the afternoon.
Rangers Get Out From Under Goodrow’s Contract
If another team hadn’t claimed Goodrow, the Rangers likely would have bought out the remainder of his six-year contract. The Rangers moved one of the more productive playoff performers but got out from under the contract without any penalties.
Goodrow had six goals and 8 points in 16 games for the Rangers during this year’s playoffs. He only posted 12 points in 80 regular season games. His NHL career high for goals in a season is 13, with 33 points. Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Let’s not gloss over the importance of Barclay Goodrow in San Jose. He’s a Cup-winner, a playoff veteran, a leader, grinder. He knows the market. He will be there to play well and to be a mentor to the Sharks younger players, a group that will soon include Macklin Celebrini.”
Next: Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 5 on the back of Connor McDavid's second four-point...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Is Past-His-Prime Mark Giordano Still Valuable to the Maple Leafs?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the lookout for a good defenceman to fill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
3 Calgary Flames Hot Takes For The 2024-25 NHL Season
Here are 3 hot takes or predictions regarding the Calgary Flames in 2024-2025. Some...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets Fire Head Coach Pascal Vincent
After Columbus ended with only 27 wins this season, Don Waddell was named GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Reveal Odds Evander Kane Plays Again in Stanley Cup Final
Head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Kris Knoblauch, revealed the odds that Evander Kane...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Breaks Gretzky’s Record, Still More at Stake for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid breaks Wayne Gretzky's record for most assists in a...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Utah Releases Designs For Year One Jerseys
The jerseys will be worn by the team only for next season. Utah is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Connor Brown Finding Game for Oilers, Key to Game 4 Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Connor Brown is finding his game at just the right time...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Assistant Coach Guy Boucher Leaving Maple Leafs
Guy Boucher was hired in 2023 by the Maple Leafs. The organization confirmed he...