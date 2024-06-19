San Jose Sharks Claim Barclay Goodrow From Rangers

The San Jose Sharks have claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers. According to reports on Tuesday and early into Wednesday morning, it was believed that the Sharks had an arrangement in place with the Rangers before Goodrow was placed on waivers. It appears those reports were accurate. It was in San Jose where Goodrow first started his NHL career.

The New York Rangers are now free from the remainder of Goodrow’s contract. Goodrow has three years remaining at $3.64 million per season. Goodrow had a 15-team no-trade clause, and it was unknown whether or not San Jose is on that list. The waiver claim prevents the Sharks from having to get Goodrow to approve a deal.

The Sharks added Ty Dellandrea and Goodrow on Wednesday. San Jose sent a fifth-round pick to the Dallas Stars in a trade that was finalized in the afternoon.

Rangers Get Out From Under Goodrow’s Contract

If another team hadn’t claimed Goodrow, the Rangers likely would have bought out the remainder of his six-year contract. The Rangers moved one of the more productive playoff performers but got out from under the contract without any penalties.

Goodrow had six goals and 8 points in 16 games for the Rangers during this year’s playoffs. He only posted 12 points in 80 regular season games. His NHL career high for goals in a season is 13, with 33 points. Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Let’s not gloss over the importance of Barclay Goodrow in San Jose. He’s a Cup-winner, a playoff veteran, a leader, grinder. He knows the market. He will be there to play well and to be a mentor to the Sharks younger players, a group that will soon include Macklin Celebrini.”

