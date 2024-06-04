Joe Pavelski Unofficially Retires, 18-Year NHL Career Over

Dallas Stars’ forward Joe Pavelski did not officially announce his retirement on Tuesday, but he did say that this past season was “probably” his last NHL season. While speaking with the media as the Stars cleared out their lockers, Pavelski said “This is it for me.” He noted it is not official official, but said it was known for a long time that this was his last go. “Plan is not to play next season.”

It sounds like Pavelski’s 18-year NHL career is coming to an end in Dallas.

Joe Pavelski retiring from NHL

Pavelski says he’s taking his time to make a decision and didn’t consider it official that he would be hanging up his skates. But, after a long career, he struggled this postseason to be productive, putting up only one goal and four points in 19 playoff games. He scored 27 goals and had 67 points in the regular season. This is probably not the way he would have wanted his career to end, but fans can take nothing away from what he accomplished.

Until this season, Pavelski has seemed to be the ageless wonder in the NHL. He kept being productive, even at the age of 39 and was signing contracts with the Stars that would see him paid fairly well. But, as a pending UFA, the likelihood of him signing another lucrative contract was low.

A 7th-round overage pick in 2003, Pavelski had what many argue is a Hall of Fame NHL career. Pavelski posted 1,332 career NHL games over 18 seasons with the Stars and San Jose Sharks. The Wisconsin native tallied 761 points (355 goals, 406 assists) in 963 games with the Sharks. He added 100 points (48 goals, 52 assists) in 134 playoff games.

He’ll be remembered for a lot of great attributes, but perhaps no one will be better at deflections in front of the net.

