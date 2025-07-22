Oilers Coach Talks Early Impact of Signing and 2 Recent Trades

During an interview on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch believes recent roster moves could pay off right away, with three newcomers—Matt Savoie, Ike Howard, and David Tomášek—in the mix for opening night roster spots to start the 2025-26 NHL season.

Knoblauch has no intention of wasting time, expecting that all three of them could be in Edmonton’s opening night lineup.

"If… all three of them get into the starting lineup, tha's ideal."@EdmontonOilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on if Ike Howard, Matt Savoie, & David Tomášek could be in the team's opening day lineup on Oilers Now.



?: https://t.co/KZEcJOCSl4



Powered by @LegacyHCYeg ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aqyPJtY9WT — Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer (@OilersNow) July 21, 2025

Speaking about the trio, Knoblauch said, “We think highly of them—obviously one being a free agent and the other two, we traded high capital to get. We have a lot of belief they can help us in the short term and become important players in the long term.”

The Oilers acquired Howard and Savoie in trades earlier this offseason and signed Tomášek as a free agent. Sam O’Reilly was moved to Tampa Bay in the Howard deal, and Ryan McLeod went to Buffalo for Savoie. Edmonton outbid other teams to land Tomasek on a one-year, $1.2 million deal and he’ll become a UFA at the end of the season.

For all three, the time is now.

Oilers Need to Balance Winning With Getting These Players Their Ice Time

Knoblauch said, “If… all three of them get into the starting lineup, tha’s ideal.” He added, “We anticipate some ups and downs… but they’re only going to get better through playing time.”

Kris Knoblauch Edmonton Oilers talks additions of Savoie, Howard, and Tomasek

It is imperative for the Oilers to find a way to integrate younger talent into key roles without sacrificing their chance to compete for a Stanley Cup. The Oilers, who remain in a tight window have some of the league’s best players, which creates quite the opportunity for all three rookies (Tomasek is not technically a rookie at age 29).

Knoblauch acknowledged the challenge, saying his job is “to balance that playing time while finding the best ways to ensure the team has a chance of winning every night.”

With high hopes for Howard, Savoie, and Tomášek, the Oilers are betting on youth and upside. If they can contribute early and grow into larger roles, Edmonton’s gamble could give them a crucial boost this season.

Next: Is Stan Bowman Grooming Replacements for Key Oilers Veterans?

