Oilers “Might be Moving a Guy Out,” Says Closest Insider

“The Oilers already got a lot of forwards right now at this time,” Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said this week. He added, “They might be moving a guy out.”

The Oilers lost several forwards this summer, either via free agency or through trades. The team attempted to replace the departures with Andrew Mangiapane, Ike Howard, Matt Savoie, and Curtis Lazar. While analysts wonder if the team is still another top-six forward (and maybe a goaltender) away from punching their ticket back to the Stanley Cup Final, another forward might have to go before one is added.

Who Is on the Short List to Still Leave Edmonton?

With Adam Henrique potentially pushed to the fourth line behind Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, his $3 million cap hit is a luxury—especially with cheaper options like Curtis Lazar and Noah Philp available. However, Henrique holds a no-movement clause, which complicates any potential deal. Speculation is that Henrique was already asked about his no-trade clause and declined to waive it.

If he won’t budge, Mattias Janmark becomes a logical trade candidate. The 32-year-old struggled offensively and carries a $1.45 million cap hit without trade protection.

Mattias Janmark re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers

The only other player who lacks trade protection is Kasperi Kapanen. It seems unlikely that he would be traded, given that the Oilers gave him a new deal this summer. Kapanen was signed for $1.3 million after joining the Oilers via a waiver pickup last season and playing better than expected.

Another trade will be difficult to pull off, but moving out a depth forward could clear cap space and open a spot for a younger player. That has become a priority this offseason.

