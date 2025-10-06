Edmonton Oilers
Walman Signing Among Roster Moves for Oilers Beyond McDavid Deal
Discover the latest on Oilers moves as Connor McDavid signs a major extension and roster changes are announced.
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed a huge two-year extension with Connor McDavid on Monday, but that wasn’t the only big news of the day. The organization also announced that there would be roster moves ahead of their regular-season opener on Wednesday, and reports indicate that a second signing could be confirmed imminently.
The McDavid deal is huge. However, the Oilers are also expected to announce the signing of defenseman Jake Walman. While the term and dollar figure have not been confirmed, Elliotte Friedman is reporting, “Hearing the Oilers are also closing in on a 7x7M extension with the Pride of Armour Heights, Jake Walman.”
In other roster moves, the team has placed Mattias Janmark on injured reserve, while also sending down Isaac (Ike) Howard and David Tomasek to the AHL. The latter two demotions are not meant to be permanent, but more moves to work within the rules of the salary cap, and because both are waiver exempt, it makes sense to send them down and then recall them ahead of Wednesday’s first game.
ALL IN WALMAN 🔒— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2025
The #Oilers have signed defenceman Jake Walman to a seven-year contract extension with an AAV of $7 million! pic.twitter.com/ruRAYXGqcn
