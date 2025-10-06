Edmonton Oilers
Breaking News: McDavid Agrees to Extension With the Oilers
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms on a contract extension. Announcement coming Monday.
Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman notes that signs pointed to a Connor McDavid contract update before the regular season begins on Wednesday. “I do think McDavid wants to give the Oilers clarity — by either signing or explaining specifically why he wouldn’t sign,” Friedman said.
Our journey here continues 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/7YytCvszz2— Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) October 6, 2025
Within hours, that turned into several reports from notable insiders that a deal might be announced on Monday afternoon.
While the Oilers haven’t yet scheduled a press conference or media availability ahead of Wednesday’s home opener against the Calgary Flames, we’re keeping our eyes and ears on this. Something might be coming imminently.
“So I think we’re going to have an idea one way or the other in the next day or two,” said Friedman who later tweeted, “We are trending towards a Connor McDavid extension today.” He then updated it to write, “Let’s update this: Connor McDavid will be extending with the Edmonton Oilers.”
Not long after Friedman offered up his thoughts, NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted the following on social media: “Sources: Connor McDavid and the #Oilers have agreed to terms on a contract extension.
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug then noted, “My sense is there’s a very good chance we see a McDavid extension today. Things are moving this morning.” He added, “McDavid deal agreed to.” He later posted that it is a short-term deal.
Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reports, “Was told from start, “You’ll be surprised at the AAV” on McDavid deal. It will be less than Kaprizov, quite possibly in $15 million range, and could be as short as two, three years.”
The deal is reportedly a two-year extension worth less than $15 million per season.
Oilers Also Signing Jake Walman
It is being reported that the Oilers are also taking care of another piece of business by signing defenseman Jake Walman to a seven-year extension worth $7 million or so per season.
