Breaking News: McDavid Agrees to Extension With the Oilers

Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman notes that signs pointed to a Connor McDavid contract update before the regular season begins on Wednesday. “I do think McDavid wants to give the Oilers clarity — by either signing or explaining specifically why he wouldn’t sign,” Friedman said.

Our journey here continues 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/7YytCvszz2 — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) October 6, 2025

Within hours, that turned into several reports from notable insiders that a deal might be announced on Monday afternoon.

While the Oilers haven’t yet scheduled a press conference or media availability ahead of Wednesday’s home opener against the Calgary Flames, we’re keeping our eyes and ears on this. Something might be coming imminently.

McDavid Oilers contract decision

“So I think we’re going to have an idea one way or the other in the next day or two,” said Friedman who later tweeted, “We are trending towards a Connor McDavid extension today.” He then updated it to write, “Let’s update this: Connor McDavid will be extending with the Edmonton Oilers.”

Not long after Friedman offered up his thoughts, NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted the following on social media: “Sources: Connor McDavid and the #Oilers have agreed to terms on a contract extension.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug then noted, “My sense is there’s a very good chance we see a McDavid extension today. Things are moving this morning.” He added, “McDavid deal agreed to.” He later posted that it is a short-term deal.

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reports, “Was told from start, “You’ll be surprised at the AAV” on McDavid deal. It will be less than Kaprizov, quite possibly in $15 million range, and could be as short as two, three years.”

The deal is reportedly a two-year extension worth less than $15 million per season.

Oilers Also Signing Jake Walman

It is being reported that the Oilers are also taking care of another piece of business by signing defenseman Jake Walman to a seven-year extension worth $7 million or so per season.

