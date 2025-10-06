NHL Salary Cap Set for Even More Notable Jump, Per Friedman

The NHL’s salary cap could see a bigger-than-expected jump next season, potentially reaching $107 million, according to insider Elliotte Friedman.

Speaking on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said he’s begun hearing that next year’s cap ceiling — initially projected around $104 million — could climb even higher. “I’ve had a couple of people mention the number 107 to me,” Friedman noted. “It’s supposed to be 104 next year, but I’m starting to hear 107 come up a bit more.”

The increase would mark another significant boost following this year’s $4.5 million jump, meaning teams have more money to spend and contracts will continue to be signed for higher and higher dollar amounts. Friedman added that the growth may not stop there: “Some people really think even the year afterwards — penciled in for around 113 — could go even higher.”

As for when the NHL might confirm this news, Friedman said that Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to update team owners on the league’s financial outlook at upcoming Board of Governors meetings in October and December, with the latter traditionally providing a more detailed projection for the following season.

Bettman NHL CBA

Is This Salary Cap Jump Good For Every NHL Team?

However, Friedman also cautioned that not every team may be eager to spend up to the new limit. “There is a belief out there that yes, there’s more dollars to play with,” he said, “but maybe not every team is so giddy about spending right to the max as the jumps continue to happen.”

While most NHL clubs have operated near the salary cap in recent years, Friedman suggested that increased financial flexibility could widen the gap between big-market spenders and smaller-budget organizations. This means teams like the Maple Leafs, Rangers, and Oilers could separate themselves from teams like the Jets and Senators, as the smaller-market teams won’t be as keen to spend as much money.

If the $107 million projection holds, it’s going to add even more intrigue to an already fascinating storyline when it comes to NHL contracts. Players will be leaning more toward short-term deals, with some who sign long-term deals getting record-breaking extensions.

Next: McDavid Could Reveal Oilers Contract Decision in Next 48 Hours