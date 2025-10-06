James Reimer Released From His PTO with the Maple Leafs

James Reimer is being released from his PTO with the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, “He wants to see if other opportunities surface.” The news comes following the Leafs’ decision to claim Cayden Primeau off waivers on Monday.

Reimer made his return to the team, signing a professional tryout amid Joseph Woll’s personal leave. Entering midway through a preseason game against Detroit, Reimer stopped 24 of 28 shots, with all goals allowed coming on the power play or with an extra attacker. He said he felt good about his play after nine years away from the Leafs, calling it “fun to put the sweater on again.”

With Anthony Stolarz expected to lead Toronto’s goaltending group and Dennis Hildeby also in the mix, Reimer realized that there likely wasn’t much of a pathway for him to see NHL games in Toronto. He’s still looking to sign on somewhere, hoping an opportunity opens up on another NHL roster.

As for how much everyone was aware the release was coming, head coach Craig Berube said on Monday after Reimer wasn’t at practice: “That’s still up in the air. I don’t have a lot to say on that. He’s had no time. I mean, he got a half a game … that’ll play itself out right now”

Whatever motivated the release, Reimer is moving on and going to try his luck with another organization, assuming one will give him a look this season.

