NHL News
Robertson, Leafs Set for Unnecessary Arbitration Battle Over $1M
The Maple Leafs and Nicholas Robertson remain apart ahead of arbitration, but the gap is not wide enough to justify a hearing.
With most NHL arbitration cases settling before reaching a hearing, the standoff between Nicholas Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs is out of the norm this summer. The two sides remain apart ahead of their scheduled arbitration hearing Sunday, with the Leafs filing at $1.2 million and Robertson seeking $2.25 million—a significant $1.05 million gap that doesn’t seem sufficient to warrant the drama that could result from a hearing.
The midpoint sits at $1.725 million, and based on comparable contracts, that figure may offer a reasonable benchmark for a potential award.
Last season, Robertson scored 15 goals in 69 games, ranking seventh on the Leafs, but added just seven assists. Despite seeing more ice time, his overall point pace dropped. Still, his physical game improved, logging a career-high 79 hits.
Because Robertson filed, the Leafs get to choose a one- or two-year term if it goes to a ruling. A one-year deal would keep options open, particularly if the team still views him as a trade candidate.
The Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Let It Get to a Hearing
This is not the same as the situation that unfolded between the Winnipeg Jets and Dylan Samberg. The Jets filed at $2.5M for the player, while he asked for $6 million. Eventually, the settlement came in at three years by $5.8 million.
The financial gap in this case hardly seems large enough to justify the risks of arbitration.
A ruling slightly above the midpoint—say, in the $1.9 million range—wouldn’t cripple the Leafs’ cap situation but could hurt (or worsen) their relationship with a still-developing 23-year-old. Hearings often involve teams pointing out a player’s flaws to argue against higher pay, something that can damage trust and morale, especially with a young forward trying to carve out a bigger role. A modest compromise now would avoid long-term strain. And, the Leafs should have no issues trading Robertson at anything below $2.25 million in a rising salary cap environment. Keep in mind, it won’t cost the Leafs that much to retain him.
Given the stakes, it’s a bit surprising this hasn’t been settled already.
Unless there’s a last-minute agreement, this could be one of the rare arbitration cases that actually goes the distance. It’s not clear why the Leafs are letting things get so close with a winger who could be useful, but has already felt disrespected by the organization on more than one occasion.
Next: Could Corey Perry’s Kings Deal Set Up Oilers Deadline Return?
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 seconds ago
Robertson, Leafs Set for Unnecessary Arbitration Battle Over $1M
The Maple Leafs and Nicholas Robertson remain apart ahead of arbitration, but the gap...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 29 minutes ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Names on Team Canada Orientation Camp List
Hockey Canada has released its National Teams Orientation Camp list featuring NHL stars like...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Insider: Dakota Joshua Trade “Not Done”, Canucks Target 2nd-Line Center
Jeff Marek believes the Canucks' trade involving Dakota Joshua is not done, hinting at...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers’ Summer Shuffle: Built for a Better Run in 2025-26?
The Oilers made only modest changes this offseason, while losing several veteran depth pieces....
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Trade Idea Sees Leafs Acquire Sabres Sniper at Trade Deadline
A physical top-line winger from the Sabres could be an ideal trade deadline target...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trading Underpaid Winger Midseason Would Be a Major Mistake for Oilers
Trading a young top-six winger who’s already found chemistry with Leon Draisaitl would be...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Still Shopping: Maple Leafs Linked to 30-Plus Goal Wingers
With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs may look to the trade market for...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Rielly Trade Idea Swaps Defense for Forward, Gives Leafs New Look
A trade idea swaps Morgan Rielly for a young forward, giving the Maple Leafs...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Potential Karlsson-to-Hurricanes Trade Hits Snag, Per NHL Insider
A rumored deal sending Erik Karlsson to the Hurricanes makes sense on paper, but...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
GM Says Hurricanes Stiffed by Norris Trophy-Winning Defenseman
Don Waddell says a top defenseman and his agent backed out of a deal,...