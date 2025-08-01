Who Scores 20 Goals for the Oilers in 2025-26: Most Likely Candidates

With a massive chunk of their winger goal production from last season now gone, the Edmonton Oilers are heading into 2025-26 with a new-look forward group. Out are veterans with a track record of scoring goals. In is youth, speed, and potential. The stars will do their thing, but who else will contribute to replace the goal production that went elsewhere over the summer?

More specifically, who has a real shot at hitting the 20-goal mark?

The Sure Things

Leon Draisaitl remains the team’s best goal scorer. He’s one of the best scorers in the league, along with Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin. He’ll easily score 20 goals, and will likely get close to the 40 or 50 goal mark again.

Bouchard Nugent Hopkins Hyman Draisaitl Oilers

Zach Hyman is another obvious candidate. Even coming off wrist surgery and entering his age-33 season, he’s been remarkably consistent in Edmonton, averaging 38 goals per 82 games. If healthy, he’s nearly automatic.

If Connor McDavid decides to shoot, he’ll hit 20 without issue. He posted 26 last season, but that was a low for him when it comes to putting the puck in the net.

The Best Bet Among Newcomers

Andrew Mangiapane looks primed to have a solid season alongside elite talent. Slotted to play with either McDavid or Draisaitl, the 28-year-old winger has 20-goal potential if he regains form after a dip in Washington. With strong forechecking and a nose for the net, he could easily return to his 2021-22 pace (35 goals with Calgary).

Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard are the best rookie bets. I’ll predict one of them scores 20, but not necessarily both. Who gets it will depend on which player develops early chemistry in the top six. The one who doesn’t is likely pegged for a bottom-six role.

Vasily Podkolzin should benefit from more opportunity and confidence in his second full Oilers season. The knock on him is that he doesn’t have the hands to be a strong NHL finisher. That said, he scored eight goals last year with inconsistent usage. If he sticks with a top-six role, a jump to 15-20 goals isn’t far-fetched—especially with his aggressive style.

The prediction is that he’ll fall just short.

Trent Frederic, if healthy, could hit the mid-teens, but 20 might be a reach. The Oilers see potential in him, signing the forward to an eight-year extension. They believe he’s got upside that wasn’t on display because of an injury after he arrived following last season’s deadline.

Total Number of 20-Goal Oilers

Draisaitl, McDavid, and Hyman make three. Adding in Mangiapane gives the Oilers four. Thinking that one of Howard, Savoie, Podkolzin, or Frederic can get there provides the team with five. That should be plenty, and there is always a surprise candidate like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He is due for a bounce-back season.

Next: Could Corey Perry’s Kings Deal Set Up Oilers Deadline Return?

