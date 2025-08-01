McDavid, Crosby Among Names on Team Canada Orientation Camp List

Hockey Canada has revealed the 92 athletes invited to its National Teams Orientation Camp, running August 26–28 in Calgary, as preparations ramp up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The off-ice camp will bring together men’s, women’s, and para hockey players as part of the first official step toward what Hockey Canada hopes will be a “triple gold” performance next February.

Among the 42 NHL players selected for the men’s team are superstars Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon. The roster also features young standouts like Connor Bedard, Quinton Byfield, and Macklin Celebrini, alongside established champions such as Drew Doughty, Brad Marchand, and John Tavares.

Connor McDavid Team Canada Final

“This is the first step in building toward our goal of triple gold in February,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance. “Bringing all three teams together to start this journey is critical to forming a united front.”

Led by general manager Doug Armstrong and head coach Jon Cooper, the men’s roster includes three goaltenders, 13 defencemen, and 26 forwards. All 24 players who helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year were included in the group.

“This season promises to be an exciting chapter in Canadian hockey,” said Hockey Canada CEO Katherine Henderson. “These athletes carry our hopes and pride as we look ahead to Italy.”

Full rosters are available on Hockey Canada’s website.

