Edmonton Oilers
McDavid, Crosby Among Names on Team Canada Orientation Camp List
Hockey Canada has released its National Teams Orientation Camp list featuring NHL stars like McDavid and Crosby ahead of the 2026 Olympics.
Hockey Canada has revealed the 92 athletes invited to its National Teams Orientation Camp, running August 26–28 in Calgary, as preparations ramp up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The off-ice camp will bring together men’s, women’s, and para hockey players as part of the first official step toward what Hockey Canada hopes will be a “triple gold” performance next February.
Among the 42 NHL players selected for the men’s team are superstars Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon. The roster also features young standouts like Connor Bedard, Quinton Byfield, and Macklin Celebrini, alongside established champions such as Drew Doughty, Brad Marchand, and John Tavares.
“This is the first step in building toward our goal of triple gold in February,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance. “Bringing all three teams together to start this journey is critical to forming a united front.”
Led by general manager Doug Armstrong and head coach Jon Cooper, the men’s roster includes three goaltenders, 13 defencemen, and 26 forwards. All 24 players who helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year were included in the group.
“This season promises to be an exciting chapter in Canadian hockey,” said Hockey Canada CEO Katherine Henderson. “These athletes carry our hopes and pride as we look ahead to Italy.”
Full rosters are available on Hockey Canada’s website.
Next: Oilers’ Summer Shuffle: Built for a Better Run in 2025-26?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 minutes ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Names on Team Canada Orientation Camp List
Hockey Canada has released its National Teams Orientation Camp list featuring NHL stars like...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Insider: Dakota Joshua Trade “Not Done”, Canucks Target 2nd-Line Center
Jeff Marek believes the Canucks' trade involving Dakota Joshua is not done, hinting at...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers’ Summer Shuffle: Built for a Better Run in 2025-26?
The Oilers made only modest changes this offseason, while losing several veteran depth pieces....
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Trade Idea Sees Leafs Acquire Sabres Sniper at Trade Deadline
A physical top-line winger from the Sabres could be an ideal trade deadline target...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trading Underpaid Winger Midseason Would Be a Major Mistake for Oilers
Trading a young top-six winger who’s already found chemistry with Leon Draisaitl would be...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Still Shopping: Maple Leafs Linked to 30-Plus Goal Wingers
With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs may look to the trade market for...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Rielly Trade Idea Swaps Defense for Forward, Gives Leafs New Look
A trade idea swaps Morgan Rielly for a young forward, giving the Maple Leafs...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Potential Karlsson-to-Hurricanes Trade Hits Snag, Per NHL Insider
A rumored deal sending Erik Karlsson to the Hurricanes makes sense on paper, but...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
GM Says Hurricanes Stiffed by Norris Trophy-Winning Defenseman
Don Waddell says a top defenseman and his agent backed out of a deal,...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Proposed Rodrigues Trade to Leafs Makes Little Sense for the Panthers
Evan Rodrigues has been floated in trade rumors, but moving a proven playoff performer...