Could Corey Perry’s Kings Deal Set Up Oilers Deadline Return?

Weirder things have happened in the NHL than a player signing elsewhere as a free agent, only to return to the team he left. Could that be the case with Corey Perry, who, whether priced out of Edmonton or wanting to set up for retirement in Los Angeles, joined the Oilers’ playoff rival this offseason?

Veteran NHL forward Corey Perry signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings. At 40 years old, the former Stanley Cup champion is returning to California, where he won it all with Anaheim in 2007. But while the move caught many by surprise, it might not be the final chapter of his playing career.

Corey Perry Oilers return at the NHL Trade deadline?

Perry’s decision has sparked debate in Edmonton, where his exit seemed to indicate he wasn’t willing to take a team-friendly deal to try one more time at the Cup. Following ex-Oiler GM Ken Holland to LA, the Kings’ new manager overpaid for several free agents, including Perry. The Oilers, meanwhile, went with youth and less expensive first-year players.

The surprise was that, while the Kings have battled with Edmonton in recent seasons, they are not as strong a team. If Perry’s priority was winning, this decision was a strange one.

With over $100 million in career earnings, Perry didn’t exactly need the extra $750K. Yes, he has the chance to make more in bonuses, but he likely would have produced more with the Oilers than with the Kings. Some have questioned about whether lifestyle and plans for retirement drove this move.

I can’t help but wonder if, given his age and the Kings’ uncertain trajectory, if this deal is simply a strategic stop before one final Cup run.

Would Perry Be Open to a Deadline Move Back to the Oilers?

There are a lot of what-ifs in a scenario where Perry rejoins the Oilers. First, he has to be open to the idea. Second, L.A. would need to be on a pace to miss the playoffs. Third, the Kings would have to rule out another trade to a different contender. Holland trading Perry within the division, and to his old team, feels like a long shot.

All that said, if things fall just right, there’s no reason to think Perry would be closed off to one final crack at it with his old team.

Perry knows the Oilers’ system, had strong chemistry in a depth role, and understands exactly what would be expected of him in a short-term playoff run. If L.A. falters by the trade deadline, a reunion in Edmonton makes sense — one last chance to win it all with a team that’s come painfully close. At a prorated retained salary, he’s affordable and productive.

