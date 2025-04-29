Five Teams Already Called Former Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, several teams have already contacted former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan about potential coaching opportunities. After being let go by Kyle Dubas in a surprising move this week, Sullivan sits atop a list of coaching options for a handful of teams looking for a full-time, official bench boss.

LeBrun writes:

“Five teams have already inquired about free-agent coach Mike Sullivan. No surprise there given his stature in the coaching world. My sense is some called tire kicking, curious, others very much with serious interest. He won’t be out of work for too long.”

As for who might have called, it wasn’t reported. The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers are the most likely teams, but the Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Chicago Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks, are looking for someone.

Mike Sullivan being offered coaching jobs

Kevin Weekes recently reported that Sullivan could become the highest-paid coach in the NHL, exceeding a $7 million per season salary. He has two years remaining on his deal with the Penguins.

Sullivan, a highly respected NHL coach, began coaching in Pittsburgh in 2015, leading the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

Next: How Does Crosby Feel About the Penguins Firing Mike Sullivan?