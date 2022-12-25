To say that the Winnipeg Jets’ head coach Rick Bowness is impressed with the Ottawa Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk is an understatement. In a sentence, Bowness noted that “He’s got it all!”

Bowness Believes the Young Tkachuk Has Huge Leadership Abilities

In the video interview below, Jets’ coach Bowness speaks highly of Tkachuk. What impresses the Jets’ coach as much as anything is the leadership qualities the 23-year-old Senators’ captain shows at such a young age.

But Tkachuk is both a leader and a player. With this young Senators’ team, he’s had many chances to make an impact. And he has.

Seldom does a game pass by without the 23-year-old not registering a point of some kind. In fact, in 10 games in December thus far he’s only NOT hit the scoreboard three times. He’s remarkably consistent.

In 33 games this season, Tkachuk has scored 13 goals and added 24 assists (for 37 points). He’s been averaging 18:32 TOI and has a total of 45 penalty minutes. He’s a handful on the ice.

In the interview below, Bowness speaks about Tkachuk.

As Bowness remembers the young Brady Tkachuk, he’s reminded that he’s known the youngster for many years. Bowness coached father Keith Tkachuk for several seasons when he was with the Phoenix Coyotes.

Both father Keith and son Brady were tough players to play against. They are examples of classic power forwards.

Bowness recalls that “You know I coached his father and remember Matthew running around the Arizona locker room (and) … as a 5-year old Brady was around then.”

Right Now, at 23 Years Old, Brady Tkachuk Is a Great Captain

That was then, but as Bowness notes now, Brady Tkachuk is a “great captain.” Bowness went on to say that “You talk about guys that lead with enthusiasm, inspiration, and are examples of going out and playing the right way.” That, for Bowness, is the Senators’ captain.

Speaking as a coach, Bowness was clear about how playing hard and playing physically can impact the game. Bowness believes Tkachuk “knows when it’s time to step up and … do something to get the emotion back in the game.”

As Bowness tells it during the interview, Tkachuk’s “got it all he’s a great young player.”

