To say that the Winnipeg Jets’ head coach Rick Bowness is impressed with the Ottawa Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk is an understatement. In a sentence, Bowness noted that “He’s got it all!”
Bowness Believes the Young Tkachuk Has Huge Leadership Abilities
In the video interview below, Jets’ coach Bowness speaks highly of Tkachuk. What impresses the Jets’ coach as much as anything is the leadership qualities the 23-year-old Senators’ captain shows at such a young age.
But Tkachuk is both a leader and a player. With this young Senators’ team, he’s had many chances to make an impact. And he has.
Seldom does a game pass by without the 23-year-old not registering a point of some kind. In fact, in 10 games in December thus far he’s only NOT hit the scoreboard three times. He’s remarkably consistent.
In 33 games this season, Tkachuk has scored 13 goals and added 24 assists (for 37 points). He’s been averaging 18:32 TOI and has a total of 45 penalty minutes. He’s a handful on the ice.
Related: OTTAWA SENATORS MAKE OUT LIKE BANDITS IN ALEX DEBRINCAT TRADE
The Video Interview with Bowness About Tkachuk
In the interview below, Bowness speaks about Tkachuk.
As Bowness remembers the young Brady Tkachuk, he’s reminded that he’s known the youngster for many years. Bowness coached father Keith Tkachuk for several seasons when he was with the Phoenix Coyotes.
Both father Keith and son Brady were tough players to play against. They are examples of classic power forwards.
Bowness recalls that “You know I coached his father and remember Matthew running around the Arizona locker room (and) … as a 5-year old Brady was around then.”
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Bunting, Samsonov & Murray
Right Now, at 23 Years Old, Brady Tkachuk Is a Great Captain
That was then, but as Bowness notes now, Brady Tkachuk is a “great captain.” Bowness went on to say that “You talk about guys that lead with enthusiasm, inspiration, and are examples of going out and playing the right way.” That, for Bowness, is the Senators’ captain.
Speaking as a coach, Bowness was clear about how playing hard and playing physically can impact the game. Bowness believes Tkachuk “knows when it’s time to step up and … do something to get the emotion back in the game.”
As Bowness tells it during the interview, Tkachuk’s “got it all he’s a great young player.”
Related: Ottawa Senators’ Quick Hits: Norris, Motte & Brannstrom
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
5 Forwards Toronto Maple Leafs Might Target For Trades In 2023
There are many insiders suggesting the Toronto Maple Leafs could add a significant forward....
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 days ago
Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers Sign D Jason Demers to 1-Yr, 2-Way Contract
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jason Demers. Will he help settle down a blue...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
William Nylander Could Be Too Costly for Maple Leafs to Re-Sign
William Nylander is having a career year and insiders believe he might be pricing...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Oilers Interested in Trading For Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty [Report]
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly showing interest in trading for Sam Lafferty of the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
McDavid Says NHL Must Clarify Rules After Debatable Offside Call
After allowing the St. Louis Blues to tie up the hockey game late in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Would You Trade McDavid & Oilers’ Top 4 for Matthews and His?
Who has the better top four on offense: the Edmonton Oilers led by McDavid...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Bettman’s News on Salary Cap Changes Trade Plans For Teams
Gary Bettman prepared teams today when he said the salary cap may not jump...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Would Turn Down Puljujarvi-for-Karlsson Trade [Report]
It is being reported that interest from the Oilers in Erik Karlsson is exaggerated...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
Thomas Chabot accidentally slashed Travis Hamonic across the face with his stick while the...