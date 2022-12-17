Ottawa Senators’ Quick Hits: Norris, Motte & Brannstrom

Don’t look now, but the Ottawa Senators are on a bit of a heater. About a month ago, they were limping along with a record of 6-12-1. But, similar to their cross-province rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs, they too have started to win games.

That recent hot streak has pushed them close to the .500 mark. If they can beat the struggling Detroit Red Wings this afternoon, they’ll even up their season at 14-14-2. The Red Wings have lost four games in a row. In comparison, the Senators have strung together a record of 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They come into the day with three wins in succession.

In this edition of Quick Hits, I’ll look at some of the injuries the Senators are dealing with and how soon these players might return to game action. I’ll also look at a key disappointment for the team.

Quick Hit One: Josh Norris Is Getting Ready to Play Again

The fact that, at practice yesterday, Josh Norris was practicing in a regular jersey bodes well for the team. The report was that, although he began the practice in a non-contact jersey, he switched to the regular jersey as the practice went on.

That said, he was skating as an extra. That means that he won’t be back for today’s Detroit game. However, when he returns he should add some jump into the Senators’ lineup. Last season Norris had a career season by scoring 35 goals and adding 20 assists (for 55 points) in the 66 games he played.

Josh Norris Ottawa Senators NHL

Norris hasn’t played since the end of October; and, originally he was supposed to be out longer. So, it’s very good news that the 22-year-old center might soon be good to return sooner than January.

Quick Hit Two: Tyler Motte Is Healing Faster than Expected

Senators’ left-winger Tyler Motte was also practicing yesterday. Similar to Norris, he was donning a regular jersey as well. When he suffered an upper-body injury last Wednesday in the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks, it looked worse than it now seems.

Motte was expected to be out a week, but he’s already ahead of schedule. Thus far, it hasn’t been a stellar campaign for Motte. He’s only scored two goals and added six assists (for eight points) in the 28 games he’s played this season.

Quick Hit Three: Erik Brannstrom Is Having a Disappointing Season

Senators’ defenseman Erik Brannstrom has been struggling offensively this season. Since a solid stretch he had in half a season with the Senators in 2020-21, when he put together two goals and 11 assists (for 13 points) in 30 games, his offense hasn’t been there for his new team. He was the main return when the Senators sent Mark Stone to the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2018-19 season.

This season, Brannstrom has registered only three assists in 29 games. The first-rounder (15th overall) pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft hasn’t yet lived up to his billing. As a result, Senators’ head coach DJ Smith has cut Brannstrom’s ice time this season by about four minutes each game.

