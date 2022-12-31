Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: Stutzle, Talbot & DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat seems to be just what the doctor ordered (if the doctor were an Ottawa Senators’ fan). In the Senators’ 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals, DeBrincat scored to tie the game; and, then for good measure, he scored in the overtime session to help his team beat the Capitals by a score of 4-3.

The win put the Ottawa Senators at .500 on the season and snapped the Capitals’ five-game winning streak. Of course, DeBrincat wasn’t alone in his solid play. The Senators were two goals down as the second period was wrapping up, but Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds left. That began the Senators climbing back into the game. Then, after the team went down 3-1, goalie Cam Talbot held his team in the game until the comeback was successful.

In this edition of Senators’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the player news from that game.

Quick Hit One: DeBrincat is Heating Up

Alex DeBrincat continues to score for his new team this season. As noted in the introduction, he scored twice including the game-winning goal in overtime. Another newcomer to the Senators this season, Claude Giroux, and DeBrincat had a two-player breakaway that was able to beat Capitals’ goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Alex DeBrincat, Senators

DeBrincat started slowly in the regular season, but he is heating up. He’s now scored goals in three straight games. And, during those games, he’s totaled four goals and added one assist. He now has registered points in 11 of the past 12 games in December. On the season he’s now a point-a-game player with 13 goals and 22 assists (for 35 points) in 35 games.

Related: Jets Coach Rick Bowness Goes Off (All Good) on Senators Brady Tkachuk

Quick Hit Two: Tim Stutzle Has Returned from His Shoulder Injury Successfully

Tim Stutzle scored his 12th of the season in a 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals. Stutzle had missed four games with his shoulder injury. However, since his return, he’s scored in three straight. With his 12th goal, Stutzle has scored as many in 31 games this season as he did in the 53 games he scored in his rookie campaign of 2020-21.

Last season, Stutzle hit 22 goals. He’s well on pace to fly by that number by the season’s end. The 20-year-old native of Germany now has 18 assists to go with his goals he now has 30 points in 31 games on the season. He’s having a career season and he will only get better.

Related: Reports of Maple Leafs’ Tavares Decline Are Exaggerated

Quick Hit Three: Cam Talbot Settles Down After a Rough Second Period

Cam Talbot started his fourth game in a row for the Senators. He had put together a strong December, with a record of 5-1-1 in his last seven games. However, in the Capitals, he was meeting a team that has been even hotter than he’s been. In their past 10 games, the Capitals have strung together a record of 9-1-0. Something had to give.

Most saves made by a goalie in a regular season win – @Senators history:

49- Cam Talbot (Denying all but 2 shots then getting it done in a shootout to defeat the Bruins 3-2 earlier tonight)

47- Craig Anderson (February 19, 2011 vs TOR)

47- Anton Forsberg (December 2, 2021 vs CAR) pic.twitter.com/xEYFivBjEL — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 28, 2022

During the first part of the game, it was the 35-year-old Talbot who gave – up two goals before the Senators could score one of their own. After the Capitals went up 3-1 in the second period, Ottawa’s comeback began. Talbot held the fort and his teammates did the rest.

Talbot has now won two games in a row (including an amazing game – see above against the Boston Bruins in a shootout). With the victory, in his last eight starts, Talbot’s record is now 6-1-1.

Related: HOW HAS EX-MAPLE LEAFS ILYA MIKHEYEV DONE WITH THE CANUCKS?