Does Senators’ Deal With Artem Zub Mean No Trade for a D-Man?

The Ottawa Senators have inked defenseman Artem Zub to a new, four-year contract extension as per the hockey club. The deal is worth $4.6 million per season and as Chris Johnston of TSN points out, “Artem Zub was eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer. He’s found a good home in Ottawa, though. Nice deal for both sides.”

News Release: A holiday gift from the #Sens to their fans! The team has signed defenceman Artem Zub to a four-year contract extension: https://t.co/laaPBhWxoN pic.twitter.com/dOjXIKO61b — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 21, 2022

Considered mostly a second-pair defensive defenceman who doesn’t handle the puck all that often, he’s a good rush defender but takes quite a few penalties. Still, he has consistently been deployed to defend against the top lines in the NHL. GM Pierre Dorion said of the new deal:

“Artem’s transition to North American hockey has been remarkable. He has worked hard to establish himself as an excellent NHL player and a strong defender. He consistently helps make us a better defensive team while he’s on the ice. We’re pleased to reach agreement with him on an extension of this length.”

The deal includes a modified no-trade clause and consists of a 10-team no-trade list. The financials of the deal break down as follows:

23-24: $4M

24-25: $4.8M

25-26: $4.8M

26-27: $4.8M

It was just a short 24 hours ago that insiders were saying talks between the two sides started to pick up this month. There was a meeting last week face-to-face in Detroit with Sens’ management and his [Zub’s] agent Dan Milstein to work out some of the details. Some belief the fact the team was in the middle of working through a process that would see the team sold might hinder negotiations, but things got done just ahead of the NHL roster freeze.

Senators Likely Still Looking for a Defenseman

This new deal likely doesn’t limit the Senators’ interest in making another trade before the NHL Trade Deadline. Zub is the only right-shot defenseman on a contract that stretches beyond this season. Travis Hamonic and Nick Holden are slated to be unrestricted free agents this summer, while Jacob Bernard-Docker is going to be an RFA looking for a new deal. The Senators are still looking for another option to give themselves a chance at the postseason.

Ottawa has been linked to Jakob Chychrun in the past, but insiders have contended the asking price for the player is too high for the Senators’ liking. With the way Chychrun is playing since his on-ice return in Arizona, he seems less and less likely a fit in Ottawa with each passing game.

