According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh. We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close.” It was uncertain how accurate this was, but another NHL insider, Kevin Weekes, has reported that “…we’ll be seeing Bedard 98 making a return to the lineup tonight for the Blackhawks.”
According to a couple of sources, Bedard underwent an imaging scan on Wednesday morning and it was likely he would join the team for practice. That he was potentially returning Thursday night caught many by surprise.
He’s looked good in appearances and took part in the All-Star skills competition, but it wasn’t clear he was close to an NHL return or that he could physically handle the demands of NHL action.
Connor Bedard Ahead of Schedule
It was speculated he would be out 6-8 weeks when he fractured his jaw on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of Chicago’s game on Jan. 5. This puts Bedard about a week ahead of schedule, and well ahead of the eight-week timeline.
Whether he officially makes an unexpected return tonight remains to be seen. With no morning skate, that may not be learned until pre-game warmups. The one thing the Blackhawks don’t want to do is rush him back. This isn’t about saving the season or making the playoffs. So, if Bedard can return, it’s because he’s very much ready and the organization feels he’s not at risk of further aggravating the issue.
Next: Reports of Jake Allen Trade To Colorado Inaccurate
More News
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 hours ago
Blue Jackets Fire GM Jarmo Kekalainen
The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Phil Kessel to Join Vancouver Canucks, Likely to Sign UFA Deal
Phil Kessel is reportedly set to join the Vancouver Canucks for workouts in Abbotsford...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Why Should Connor McDavid Snapping His Stick Scare the NHL?
Connor McDavid's snapping of his stick during a matchup against the LA Kings is...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Ryan Reaves Backs Morgan Rielly Hit, Criticizes Changed NHL
Ryan Reaves is being quite vocal about Morgan Rielly's cross-check to Ridly Greig. He's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Touchy Deadline Trade
The Edmonton Oilers have been switching up their blue line pairings of late, which...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
PWHL Point System Far Exceeds The NHL ‘Loser Point’ Plan
The NHL 'Loser Point' makes for boring hockey games compared to the PWHL 3-2-1...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Insiders Say Oilers Have Identified Their Top Trade Deadline Target
The Edmonton Oilers have identified Jake Guentzel as their top trade deadline target. They...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers Eye 3 Deadline Wingers, But Won’t Trade 2 Key Pieces
The Edmonton Oilers have identified wingers they like at the NHL Trade Deadline, but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
Insider Talks Oilers Possible Deadline Deals Post-16-Game Streak
Elliotte Friedman heavily featured the Edmonton Oilers in this week's 32 Thoughts column and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Decision Coming, Trade Imminent?
Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin making decision on future in coming days. A trade deadline...