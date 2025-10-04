Edmonton Oilers
Report: McDavid Could Help Recruit an Impact Player to Join Oilers Roster
Learn about Connor McDavid’s rumored role in recruiting Oilers as he prepares to sign an extension with the team.
Despite not being signed to a new extension yet, Connor McDavid’s commitment to Edmonton appears not to have wavered. Not only are some insiders still expecting him to sign an extension with the team, but after he does so (maybe even before), he is reportedly getting to work on helping the Oilers bring in some help.
According to NHL insider David Pagnotta and Hello Hockey’s Tom Gazzola, the Oilers captain is expected to re-sign with the team. When the time comes, he may also be playing a role in helping attract additional talent to Edmonton. It has already been said that perhaps no player has reached out to future Oilers more than McDavid during his time with the team. But if he’s stuck on winning, he’s ready to recruit help even more now.
Reports suggest that both McDavid and management could be exploring ways to add another impact player — possibly a top-six forward — as the season progresses.
Pagnotta teased that Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman has already held preliminary discussions with other clubs over the summer, potentially laying groundwork for future moves. They were of the ‘hey, if you decide to go in this direction, give us a call…’ variety. Those talks, described as “exploratory,” could reopen midseason if the right opportunity arises.
What would be intriguing would be if McDavid is helping Bowman prior to re-signing, and if they are successful in acquiring someone, does it help push McDavid towards the finish line on his own extension?
How Will the Oilers Fit Another Impact Player In?
With the Oilers projected to contend for the Pacific Division once again, management appears eager to maximize the team’s championship window. Their salary cap situation is something they’ll have to work around, and the hope is that the young bodies who are making this team out of camp can produce regularly at the NHL level. All that said, adding another top-tier piece — especially with McDavid’s influence — could make Edmonton even more dangerous down the stretch.
While details remain speculative and McDavid hasn’t even signed yet, the possibility of McDavid actively helping shape the team’s future feels like a positive sign that a deal might be coming between the Oilers and their captain.
