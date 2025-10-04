Minnesota Wild
Wild Lock In Filip Gustavsson With Five-Year Extension
The Minnesota Wild secure their goaltender with a Filip Gustavsson Wild extension worth $34 million over five years.
The Minnesota Wild are keeping their starting goaltender in the fold long term. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a five-year, $34 million contract extension with Filip Gustavsson, carrying an average annual value of $6.8 million.
The deal marks a significant raise for Gustavsson, who is entering the final year of his current contract worth $3.75 million. The 26-year-old netminder has quietly become one of Minnesota’s key building blocks since arriving from Ottawa, posting strong numbers and providing stability in goal.
In 2024-25, he went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage and finished sixth in Vezina Trophy voting.
Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, “Like the Joel Eriksson Ek 8-year extension years back, sounds like this Filip Gustavsson extension came together VERY quickly. A few days ago, negotiations hadn’t even started other than ideas being exchanged.” He also notes that according to sources, a no-move clause was added to his current contract and lasts until June 30, 2028. In the last three years of his new contract, Gustavsson’s no-move turns into a 15-team no-trade clause.
This move follows the recent mega-extension for star forward Kirill Kaprizov, signaling that the Wild are intent on locking in their core for the long haul. With Gustavsson’s new contract in place, Minnesota is projected to have roughly $16.8 million in available cap space moving forward.
Gustavsson’s steady development and consistent play have made him a cornerstone of the Wild’s future success. Sharing the crease with Jesper Wallstedt, the Wild will have $9 million committed to their two netminders.
