Penguins Make Bold Moves with AHL Assignments and Graves on Waivers

The Penguins have made roster changes, placing Ryan Graves on waivers. Discover the implications for the team this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have shaken up their roster heading into the season, assigning several players to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) training camp. Tristan Broz, Avery Hayes, Sergei Murashov, and Owen Pickering will participate in camp, while Alexander Alexeyev, Ryan Graves, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Boko Imama, and Sam Poulin are set to be placed on waivers at 2:00 PM. Pending clearance, these players will also report to Wilkes-Barre.

The most notable move is Ryan Graves, who carries four years and a $4.5 million AAV on his contract. Sending Graves to the AHL to start the year is a clear statement from the Penguins organization, signaling that they are willing to prioritize roster flexibility over retaining a high-paid player at the NHL level. The Penguins likely know that he won’t be claimed at his price tag, but the fact that they’re willing to start him in the AHL this season says a lot.

Ryan Graves Penguins trade talk
Forward Robby Fabbri has been released from his PTO, while it appears that rookies Brunicke and Kindel will see at least nine NHL games this season, with Brunicke being the frontrunner to remain at the top level long-term.

Could this lead to a potential trade? If Graves clears waivers, he could be acquired by another team and kept in the minors, or recalled without having to once again clear waivers.

1 Comment

