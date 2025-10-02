Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Goaltending Plan Now Obvious After Ingram Trade
The Edmonton Oilers added Connor Ingram on Wednesday in a trade with the Utah Mammoth. The deal, which was a savvy one by GM Stan Bowman, clears up any questions about what the Oilers are planning to do with their goaltending this season.
Bowman and Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch both spoke with the media on Wednesday and said the Ingram addition does not change how they view their current goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. What it does do is add depth at the position and take them out of the running for other netminders the team has been linked to.
“It’s an insurance policy in case of injuries or whatever happens,” said Knoblauch. Knoblauch said the team had an opportunity to add a quality goaltender with a track record of NHL success. “If we need to call upon him, he can do that.”
When asked about what message he’ll give to Skinner and Pickard, Knoblauch noted, ” I think it’s important that they hear that. Hopefully, they feel it was just an insurance and we are not pushing them out.”
Skinner and Pickard are the two goaltenders Edmonton is going with. Something drastic will have to happen for that to change.
Don’t Expect to See Ingram In Edmonton Right Away
GM Stan Bowman said the Oilers will send Ingram to Bakersfield of the AHL. “We need to get him going and up to speed.” Whether he comes up to join the Oilers at some point or stays in the AHL all year remains to be seen. The Oilers have 10 cumulative games or 30 cumulative days to call Ingram up and down without waivers coming into play again. That was something the Oilers valued in this trade and something they wouldn’t have had the flexibility to do if they’d gone after someone like Carter Hart (who is likely to sign in Vegas) or Marc-Andre Fleury (who is expected to stay retired).
Ingram is excited about a new opportunity, and the Oilers recognize that this is a low-to-no-risk move. Bowman said he wanted to get some insurance in goal. “When you need it, it’s really difficult to find it.”
They also like Ingram as a player. “When he’s playing well and he’s on top of his game, he can be a really good goaltender,” said Bowman.
