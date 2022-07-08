Red Wings Trade For, Then Sign G Ville Husso to 3-Yr Extension

The Detroit Red Wings were big movers and shakers on Friday morning as they made a trade to acquire the rights to goaltender Ville Husso, then immediately signed him to a three-year contract extension. The St. Louis Blues acquired the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft with the trade and the Red Wings hope they’ve found their starter for the next few seasons.
The three-year extension comes in at a cost of $4.75 million per season over the next three years and Husso will work in tandem with Alex Nedeljkovic, who has one more season at $3 million on his contract. For Husso, his contract breaks down as: Yr 1 $3.75M Salary & $1M Signing Bonus, Yr 2 $4.75M Salary, Yr 3 $4.75M Salary.
Husso spent two seasons in St. Louis and over the course of 57 regular-season games, he posted a 34-13-7 record along with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He won the starting job for a while in St. Louis, but with the Blues committed to Jordan Binnington, the team couldn’t keep both netminders. Husso had a .919 save percentage in 40 games with the Blues this season, while also making seven playoff appearances.
At this point, only Jack Campbell and Darcy Kuemper remain as pending unrestricted free agents and the biggest names now available on the market. Vitek Vanecek was traded to New Jersey in an earlier trade on Friday.
