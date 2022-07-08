Hurricanes Trade DeAngelo to Flyers, Signs Him To 2-Yr Extension

The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers have made a trade on day two of the NHL Entry Draft. The Hurricanes have moved defenseman Tony DeAngelo to Philly for 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks. Subsequently, it sounds like the Flyers are immediately working and close to a two-year extension for DeAngelo. The cap hit will come in around $5 million as per reports.
There were other teams reportedly also interested in acquiring DeAngelo when it was clear he was being made available, but the Flyers made the best pitch. Dan Rosen of NHL.com tweeted just a few moments ago that the trade was official. He writes: “The Flyers-Hurricanes trade is now official. Canes move Tony DeAngelo and pick 220 in the 2022 draft to the Flyers for pick 101 in 2022, a third-round pick in 2023 and Philadelphia’s own second-round pick in 2024.”
DeAngelo, 26, was scheduled for restricted free agency, and had 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games with Hurricanes last season. He added one goal and 10 points in 14 playoff games. Following an ugly exit from the New York Rangers organization, he was previously signed to a one-year, $1 million deal by the Hurricanes last off-season.
“We’re very happy to add Tony to our team and I know he is very excited to join the Flyers,” said GM Chuck Fletcher. “We did our due diligence and we strongly believe in Tony and his ability to help our team. He is a right-handed shot who moves the puck extremely well and will drive offense from the back end for us.”
Next: Why Maple Leafs’ Trading Mrazek to Blackhawks Makes Sense
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 20 hours ago
Simon Nemec Goes 2nd-Overall to New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils went with Simon Nemec with the second-overall selection in the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 20 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Take Juraj Slafkovsky 1st-Overall In 2022 NHL Draft
Forward Juraj Salfkovsky does go No. 2 overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 20 hours ago
Minnesota Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to 2-Yr Extension
Any reported deal between the Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury is, at this point, in...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 23 hours ago
Alex DeBrincat Traded to Ottawa Senators For 7th-Overall Pick Plus
The Blackhawks have moved Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for, what many are...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade
While the future of Johnny Gaudreau is uncertain, teams have started to approach the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Duncan Keith is Absolutely Considering Retirement,” Says Oilers Insider
There's debate about whether or not Duncan Keith might be returning for the Edmonton...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Flyers Weren’t Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick for DeBrincat
As per reports, the Philadelphia Flyers were engaged in trade talks about Alex DeBrincat,...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Laine Likely Won’t Be Traded Before the NHL Entry Draft
While the Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine are having trouble finding common ground...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 4 days ago
Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency
There are a number of teams that could be in on Nazem Kadri in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Has Officially Rescinded Trade Request
Jake DeBrusk has officially rescinded his trade request and it looks like he'll be...
Pingback: Red Wings Trade For, Then Sign G Ville Husso to 3-Yr Extension
Pingback: Purple Wings Commerce For, Then Signal G Ville Husso To 3-Yr Extension • Tips4social
Pingback: Red Wings Trade For, Then Sign G Ville Husso to 3-Yr Extension – Hockey 1 on 1