Hurricanes Trade DeAngelo to Flyers, Signs Him To 2-Yr Extension

The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers have made a trade on day two of the NHL Entry Draft. The Hurricanes have moved defenseman Tony DeAngelo to Philly for 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks. Subsequently, it sounds like the Flyers are immediately working and close to a two-year extension for DeAngelo. The cap hit will come in around $5 million as per reports.

TRADE: We have acquired Tony DeAngelo and a 7th round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from Carolina in exchange for our 4th round pick (101st overall) in 2022, 3rd round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a 2nd round pick in 2024. https://t.co/gCrZfPCx7L — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 8, 2022

There were other teams reportedly also interested in acquiring DeAngelo when it was clear he was being made available, but the Flyers made the best pitch. Dan Rosen of NHL.com tweeted just a few moments ago that the trade was official. He writes: “The Flyers-Hurricanes trade is now official. Canes move Tony DeAngelo and pick 220 in the 2022 draft to the Flyers for pick 101 in 2022, a third-round pick in 2023 and Philadelphia’s own second-round pick in 2024.”

DeAngelo, 26, was scheduled for restricted free agency, and had 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games with Hurricanes last season. He added one goal and 10 points in 14 playoff games. Following an ugly exit from the New York Rangers organization, he was previously signed to a one-year, $1 million deal by the Hurricanes last off-season.

“We’re very happy to add Tony to our team and I know he is very excited to join the Flyers,” said GM Chuck Fletcher. “We did our due diligence and we strongly believe in Tony and his ability to help our team. He is a right-handed shot who moves the puck extremely well and will drive offense from the back end for us.”

Next: Why Maple Leafs’ Trading Mrazek to Blackhawks Makes Sense