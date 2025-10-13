Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Provide Update on Lucas Raymond’s Injury
Lucas Raymond injury update: The Red Wings forward left the game after a hit and will not return. Stay informed on his status.
Lucas Raymond left Monday’s game for the Detroit Red Wings with an apparent injury. The team released a statement during the game that the forward will not return to the lineup.
UPDATE: Lucas Raymond (upper body injury) will not return to today's game.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 13, 2025
Raymond went to the Red Wings’ locker room after a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev.
Raymond being out for any significant amount of time would be terrible news for the Red Wings. He had a career-high 80 points during the 2024-25 NHL season and is likely to be one of, if not the biggest threats offensively for the team this season.
Drafted 4th overall in 2020, he has developed into a top offensive player. He scored the 100th goal of his NHL career earlier this week. “It’s fun, obviously. I didn’t know about it, but it’s cool, you know. You don’t take that stuff for granted, and it’s always fun to score. I’d like to keep that going.”
Hopefully his injury isn’t serious and he’ll be able to without missing much time.
