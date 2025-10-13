Detroit Red Wings
Berube Issues Early-Season Challenge to William Nylander
Following a tough loss, Craig Berube calls for more from William Nylander, emphasizing the need for more shots on goal.
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ early struggles continued Monday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena. Now 1-2 on the season, it was the second straight loss to Detroit. The Red Wings’ Mason Appleton buried the game-winner with just 45 seconds left in regulation.
Following the game, head coach Craig Berube was blunt in his assessment of the team’s offensive play — and particularly of star forward William Nylander, who has managed only three shots on goal through Toronto’s first three games. By comparison, Auston Matthews finished with 15 shot attempts for the Leafs in the loss.
“Willy needs more shots. He doesn’t have enough shots,” Berube said. “He needs to attack more, needs to shoot more. He’s got to get on the inside more. We need more out of him.”
Berube added that he plans to speak directly with Nylander to gauge where his game and confidence level are.
This is not the first time a coach of the fans has been frustrated with Nylander. He’s one of the more dynamic players in the NHL, but he’s often criticized for his compete level and inconsistencies, given how much he can be a difference-maker when he wants to be. One fan wrote on social media, “Can someone check Willy Nylander’s YouTube page to see where he is? Because he’s very much not at ScotiaBank, where he should be!”
Several fans have noted that Nylander has looked disengaged at the start of the season, which is something the Maple Leafs can’t afford, especially as they move forward without Mitch Marner.
Nylander is a well-paid key piece of Toronto’s core alongside Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly. These are the four players expected to be the on-ice leaders, especially on the offensive side of the game. If they struggle to generate consistent offense, Berube is aware of how big a problem that could be this season.
