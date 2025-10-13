Agent Addresses Possible Future McDavid–Matthews Team-Up

Could Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews ever end up on the same NHL team? Their shared agent, Judd Moldaver, isn’t ruling it out — though he insists the focus for now remains on winning where they are.

Moldaver, who represents McDavid, Matthews, and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, joined Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast this week and addressed the growing speculation around his superstar clients — all of whom are set to hit unrestricted free agency in the same summer.

“I know it’s a two-way street when they’re competing against each other, either internationally or in NHL games. It’s all about winning,” Moldaver said when asked specifically about McDavid and Matthews. “That’s just too far in the future. It so happens, I guess, that they’re all UFA the same summer. What the future holds, I don’t know.”

The comment, while measured, will immediately get fans wondering if this could ever be a possibility, or if McDavid, who chose a two-year deal, had Matthews’ deal with Toronto in mind when he signed. Some will suggest this is too big a coincidence to be ignored. Others will wonder if the two superstars —who often train together in the summers—will want to take their talents to the same team one day. Whether that be in Toronto, Edmonton, or another club altogether, isn’t clear.

McDavid Matthews commercial

The idea of McDavid and Matthews — arguably the two best forwards of their generation — joining forces is a wild idea. A franchise that wants to make a play for both would have to completely rework its salary cap situation to fit the contracts of the two stars. Both players have expressed loyalty to their respective teams, the Oilers and Maple Leafs, but the timing of their contracts has kept the door cracked open for future speculation.

More Likely Each Finishes Their Career With Their Teams

Moldaver emphasized that all three clients remain committed to their current clubs. “They love their organizations — the Leafs, the Jackets, the Oilers — and if they can continue on in a good light there and have a chance to win, hopefully they all stay where they are,” he said. That each would stay where they are and sign extensions makes it feel more likely that two or three of them would join up to form some kind of NHL superteam.

Still, as the league’s salary cap continues to rise and 2028 edges closer, Moldaver’s “who knows” remark is sure to keep the dream alive — and the rumor mill turning.

