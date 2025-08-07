Red Wings, Canadiens Among 3 Teams in on Mason McTavish Trade

With training camps fast approaching, restricted free agent Mason McTavish remains unsigned — and teams are reportedly beginning to make a push on the trade front. The Anaheim Ducks aren’t actively shopping the 22-year-old center, but multiple sources, including James Murphy of RG writes that the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes have shown serious interest in acquiring his rights.

Mason McTavish offer sheet

McTavish led the Ducks with 22 goals and finished with 52 points. He’s got an incredibly high ceiling and some wonder if he’s poised for a breakout under new head coach Joel Quenneville. A player with 65- to 75-point upside, it’s no wonder teams would be calling to see if the Ducks are serious about moving him and what the cost would be. Long-time analyst Pierre McGuire said, any time is going to have to pay up big time and “You’re not getting that guy for free.”

Trade talks haven’t advanced far, but if Anaheim does entertain offers, they’re reportedly seeking a high-end, right-shot defensive prospect in return. Pro Hockey Rumors writes, that could mean names like David Reinbacher (Montreal) or Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit) would need to be involved — a steep price, but one that reflects McTavish’s third-overall pedigree.

The Red Wings Seem to Be Pushing Hardest on McTavish

Among the suitors, Detroit appears the most aggressive. Even Moritz Seider’s name was thrown out there by one NHL executive.

According to RG, the strong relationship between Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could be a key factor if trade talks intensify. One NHL executive said the Wings view McTavish as a potential game-changer down the middle — even if he wouldn’t immediately unseat Dylan Larkin as the top-line center.

While an offer sheet appears unlikely — Anaheim has the cap space to match — the trade chatter isn’t going away.

