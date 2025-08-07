Anaheim Ducks
Red Wings, Canadiens Among 3 Teams in on Mason McTavish Trade
Mason McTavish remains unsigned in Anaheim, and teams like the Red Wings, Canadiens, and Hurricanes are showing serious trade interest.
With training camps fast approaching, restricted free agent Mason McTavish remains unsigned — and teams are reportedly beginning to make a push on the trade front. The Anaheim Ducks aren’t actively shopping the 22-year-old center, but multiple sources, including James Murphy of RG writes that the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes have shown serious interest in acquiring his rights.
McTavish led the Ducks with 22 goals and finished with 52 points. He’s got an incredibly high ceiling and some wonder if he’s poised for a breakout under new head coach Joel Quenneville. A player with 65- to 75-point upside, it’s no wonder teams would be calling to see if the Ducks are serious about moving him and what the cost would be. Long-time analyst Pierre McGuire said, any time is going to have to pay up big time and “You’re not getting that guy for free.”
Trade talks haven’t advanced far, but if Anaheim does entertain offers, they’re reportedly seeking a high-end, right-shot defensive prospect in return. Pro Hockey Rumors writes, that could mean names like David Reinbacher (Montreal) or Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit) would need to be involved — a steep price, but one that reflects McTavish’s third-overall pedigree.
The Red Wings Seem to Be Pushing Hardest on McTavish
Among the suitors, Detroit appears the most aggressive. Even Moritz Seider’s name was thrown out there by one NHL executive.
According to RG, the strong relationship between Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could be a key factor if trade talks intensify. One NHL executive said the Wings view McTavish as a potential game-changer down the middle — even if he wouldn’t immediately unseat Dylan Larkin as the top-line center.
While an offer sheet appears unlikely — Anaheim has the cap space to match — the trade chatter isn’t going away.
Next: Report Links Evander Kane to Potential Oilers Reunion in 2026
More News
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 18 seconds ago
Red Wings, Canadiens Among 3 Teams in on Mason McTavish Trade
Mason McTavish remains unsigned in Anaheim, and teams like the Red Wings, Canadiens, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future
What does it mean that Connor McDavid is hanging with Leon Draisatl during his...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returns to NHL with Canucks With Key UFA Clause
After a better season in the KHL, Vitali Kravtsov returns to Vancouver on a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts
A new contract earns a D- grade, dragging down the Oilers’ otherwise stellar cap...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins’ Trade Window Closing: Swayman Needs Early Bounce-Back
A pivotal season ahead could determine whether the Bruins stay committed long-term to Jeremy...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
From Cup Contenders to Questions: Oilers’ 2024 Offseason Started Slide
Jeff Jackson’s offseason moves put the Edmonton Oilers in a tough spot and they're...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
What McDavid Would Make If He Played in Another League
Despite being the NHL’s best player, Connor McDavid earns a fraction of what top...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames Get Trade Interest on Rasmus Andersson from Several Contenders
Rasmus Andersson is drawing interest from several contenders, with one scribe listing four teams...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Evan Rodrigues Panicked Over Rumored Trade to Bruins
Evan Rodrigues panicked during the trade deadline, thinking he was part of the deal...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Montreal’s Cap Strategy: Canadiens Face Hutson Contract Dilemma
As contract talks continue, Lane Hutson’s next deal could challenge the Canadiens’ efforts to...