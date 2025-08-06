Edmonton Oilers
Report Links Evander Kane to Potential Oilers Reunion in 2026
A new report suggests a reunion for Evander Kane and the Oilers could be on the table after his current deal with the Canucks expires.
Evander Kane may not be finished with the Edmonton Oilers just yet. According to a post by the 2 Mutts Podcast on X.com, Kane—now a member of the Vancouver Canucks—was recently spotted playing in a summer beer league game in Edmonton under the alias “Fa Afo.” The report adds that Kane is spending the offseason in the city and that conversations about a possible return to the Oilers after his current contract ends have quietly taken place.
To be clear, this rumor should be taken with some caution. While the 2 Mutts Podcast has had some accurate scoops in the past, they’ve also missed on others. Even they joke about their evolving insider reputation: “Are we now the official Oilers Insiders in the City of Edmonton? Haha…”
How Unlikely Is An Evander Kane Return to the Oilers?
Kane’s return to Edmonton is technically possible. Perhaps, there’s even some chance this is something both sides discuss at the trade deadline or next summer. He left on good terms, was well-liked in the locker room, and made significant contributions during his time as an Oiler. Is it likely that he comes back? Probably not.
His trade to Vancouver was cap-driven, not performance-based but the cap issues remain for the Oilers. They have a massive contract extension with Connor McDavid to consider, deals for players like Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, and two goalies to figure out. Unless Kane was willing to return for pennies on the dollar, this feels like a long shot.
Now entering the final year of his deal, Kane will hit free agency next summer. If he stays healthy and productive, and if Edmonton has cap room, anything is possible.
If there’s no smoke around this idea at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline, don’t expect there to be much action on the idea during the 2026 offseason.
