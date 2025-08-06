Edmonton Oilers
Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future
What does it mean that Connor McDavid is hanging with Leon Draisatl during his honeymoon? Is this a sign about his future contract?
Leon Draisaitl’s European honeymoon with Connor McDavid and their wives has sparked plenty of speculation—not just about friendship, but about the Oilers’ long-term future.
McDavid and Drai ripping around on jet skis! ☀️— BarDown (@BarDown) August 6, 2025
Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle have joined Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins on their honeymoon. ?
(?: IG/celestedesjardins) pic.twitter.com/n6xB4ZiXui
The two Edmonton Oilers superstars are known to be best friends off the ice. They often travel and train together, and even have houses near one another. Perhaps that’s not abnormal for professional athletes. There are many players around the NHL who likely spend the offseason together.
Some are wondering if a honeymoon is a bit different.
Is It Strange To Invite A Buddy on a Honeymoon?
Photos and videos of Draisaitl and McDavid on Draisaitl’s honeymoon have made the rounds on social media. While I’ll be the first to contend that their private time should be kept private, fans can’t help but see this as a sign that the players and their wives are more than just friends. They’re all so close that Draisaitl and his new wife would be willing to share their honeymoon with McDavid and his wife.
And, if reading into this means that these four are practically inseparable, does this also mean that McDavid will stay in Edmonton long-term? Does their bond really mean McDavid is locked in for life with the Oilers? One of the key factors for any player is how their spouse feels. Lauren (McDavid’s wife) seems as close to Celeste Desjardins (Draisaitl’s wife) as the two Oilers are to each other.
That’s a very positive sign.
Perhaps It’s Not That Simple
Studies have shown that NHL players often prioritize personal relationships over financial gain when making career decisions. At the same time, McDavid’s future likely hinges as much on the direction of the franchise as do his friendships. He could command a $16-$20 million annual salary anywhere in the league. Money is not the problem. It’s the decision between feeling like he can win, and staying near the people that mean the most to him.
Sources close to McDavid have consistently said he wants to stay—but only if the Oilers commit to fixing the “fundamental issues” that have kept them from winning it all. There is no reason for McDavid to think the Oilers are falling out of contention. But, does that mean he’s going to blindly sign an eight-year deal to stay with his friend and cast away some of his leverage to force the organization to make better decisions?
The two traveling together is a great sign that McDavid has no desire to ever part from his friend. Does it mean he’s a lock to sign for eight more years? Probably not.
Next: Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 seconds ago
Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future
What does it mean that Connor McDavid is hanging with Leon Draisatl during his...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returns to NHL with Canucks With Key UFA Clause
After a better season in the KHL, Vitali Kravtsov returns to Vancouver on a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts
A new contract earns a D- grade, dragging down the Oilers’ otherwise stellar cap...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Bruins’ Trade Window Closing: Swayman Needs Early Bounce-Back
A pivotal season ahead could determine whether the Bruins stay committed long-term to Jeremy...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
From Cup Contenders to Questions: Oilers’ 2024 Offseason Started Slide
Jeff Jackson’s offseason moves put the Edmonton Oilers in a tough spot and they're...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What McDavid Would Make If He Played in Another League
Despite being the NHL’s best player, Connor McDavid earns a fraction of what top...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Get Trade Interest on Rasmus Andersson from Several Contenders
Rasmus Andersson is drawing interest from several contenders, with one scribe listing four teams...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Evan Rodrigues Panicked Over Rumored Trade to Bruins
Evan Rodrigues panicked during the trade deadline, thinking he was part of the deal...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Montreal’s Cap Strategy: Canadiens Face Hutson Contract Dilemma
As contract talks continue, Lane Hutson’s next deal could challenge the Canadiens’ efforts to...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Leafs’ Nick Robertson Linked to 2 Teams In New Trade Talks
Nick Robertson continues to draw trade interest, with two teams emerging as possible destinations...