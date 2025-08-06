Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future

Leon Draisaitl’s European honeymoon with Connor McDavid and their wives has sparked plenty of speculation—not just about friendship, but about the Oilers’ long-term future.

McDavid and Drai ripping around on jet skis! ☀️



Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle have joined Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins on their honeymoon. ?



(?: IG/celestedesjardins) pic.twitter.com/n6xB4ZiXui — BarDown (@BarDown) August 6, 2025

The two Edmonton Oilers superstars are known to be best friends off the ice. They often travel and train together, and even have houses near one another. Perhaps that’s not abnormal for professional athletes. There are many players around the NHL who likely spend the offseason together.

Some are wondering if a honeymoon is a bit different.

Is It Strange To Invite A Buddy on a Honeymoon?

Photos and videos of Draisaitl and McDavid on Draisaitl’s honeymoon have made the rounds on social media. While I’ll be the first to contend that their private time should be kept private, fans can’t help but see this as a sign that the players and their wives are more than just friends. They’re all so close that Draisaitl and his new wife would be willing to share their honeymoon with McDavid and his wife.

And, if reading into this means that these four are practically inseparable, does this also mean that McDavid will stay in Edmonton long-term? Does their bond really mean McDavid is locked in for life with the Oilers? One of the key factors for any player is how their spouse feels. Lauren (McDavid’s wife) seems as close to Celeste Desjardins (Draisaitl’s wife) as the two Oilers are to each other.

Are McDavid and Draisaitl the NHL’s two top forwards?

That’s a very positive sign.

Perhaps It’s Not That Simple

Studies have shown that NHL players often prioritize personal relationships over financial gain when making career decisions. At the same time, McDavid’s future likely hinges as much on the direction of the franchise as do his friendships. He could command a $16-$20 million annual salary anywhere in the league. Money is not the problem. It’s the decision between feeling like he can win, and staying near the people that mean the most to him.

Sources close to McDavid have consistently said he wants to stay—but only if the Oilers commit to fixing the “fundamental issues” that have kept them from winning it all. There is no reason for McDavid to think the Oilers are falling out of contention. But, does that mean he’s going to blindly sign an eight-year deal to stay with his friend and cast away some of his leverage to force the organization to make better decisions?

The two traveling together is a great sign that McDavid has no desire to ever part from his friend. Does it mean he’s a lock to sign for eight more years? Probably not.

Next: Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts

