Trade to Contender Not on Sidney Crosby’s 38th Birthday Wish List

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is celebrating his 38th birthday today. As we wish him a Happy Birthday, we can’t help but wonder, as he blows out his birthday cake (or whatever healthy version of a cake he’s probably eating), if a trade is on his wish list.

The answer is likely no, given that he’s still not indicated any desire to leave the only NHL team he’s ever played for and is among the most loyal players in the NHL.

It’s not because other teams wouldn’t want him. Crosby has built one of the most decorated careers in NHL history, highlighted by:

3 Stanley Cups

2 Hart Trophies (MVP)

2 Maurice Richard Trophies (top goal scorer)

2 Conn Smythe Trophies (playoff MVP)

2 Olympic gold medals

World Championship, World Cup, and Four Nations Face-Off titles

He entered the league in 2005, and continues to defy time and the aging process. At 37, he just finished 10th in league scoring with 91 points, showing no signs of slowing down. He would be a welcome addition on several rosters, with the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, and even the Toronto Maple Leafs all loosely linked to the superstar.

However, Crosby maintains he wants to win in Pittsburgh.

NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Crosby Penguins

Crosby’s Birthday Wish Would Be To Win with the Penguins

With a new contract kicking in for 2025-26 — one that includes a full no-movement clause — Crosby holds complete control over his future. It will be up to him to decide the time and place, if he were ever to change his mind.

For now, the key is turning the Penguins into a winner. That doesn’t seem to be high on GM Kyle Dubas’ list, but any team with Crosby on it can never be ruled out. He’ll be leading the Penguins into the 2025-26 season, and he’ll likely continue to produce at a high level. How he feels before he turns 39 remains to be seen.

Happy birthday, Sid. Fans want you to win, and maybe that happens outside of Pittsburgh. That said, if your birthday wish is to turn around the Penguins, we hope you get what you want.

Next: Former D-Man Has Controversial Take on Two of the NHL’s Best D-Men

