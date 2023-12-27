Nick Robertson’s season with the Toronto Maple Leafs started poorly. As a result, he was returned, yet again, to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. However, his production picked up and he was lifted to the big club in early November. Currently, it’s going well for him.

Next: Maple Leafs Return from the Lost: Jones, Matthews, Marner

The decision to place the 22-year-old winger on the team’s third line is proving to be a strategic masterstroke. Since making the jump from the AHL Marlies, Robertson has found his rhythm. He’s also established strong chemistry with linemates Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok. Not only has the line’s chemistry become a driving force, but it’s also a safe place for Robertson to toil with the Maple Leafs. He can provide secondary scoring away from the microscope that comes from being a part of the team’s two top lines.

Robertson Is Being Mentored By Two NHL Veterans

Another reason why the role works well for Robertson is the presence of two NHL veterans. Jarnkrok is a 32-year-old 200-foot player, who brings a defensive presence to the line. Domi is a 28-year-old veteran who’s best known for his playmaking skills. The two seem to fit Robertson’s game; and, in total, the line works well with that combination.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs

Jarnkrok is on pace for a career-best season with eight goals and 17 points in 31 games. He adds stability to the line. Meanwhile, Max Domi’s 18 points (including three goals and 15 assists in 31 games) show the effectiveness of the trio. Robertson, skating alongside the two, has put up three goals and six assists in just 20 games. That total has already surpassed his point total from his previous 31 games in the NHL over three seasons.

Related: The Maple Leafs Are Improving in Two Crucial Areas

The third line’s success is a testament to Robertson’s growth in understanding playing at the NHL level. I love the decision to keep him away from the glaring spotlight that comes in Toronto. That’s especially true as part of the team’s top six. On the third line, he might not get what are called protected minutes. That said, he gets time away from the heavy pressure.

The Third Line Gives Robertson Time to Develop His Top-Six Talent

Being part of the third line allows Robertson to make meaningful offensive contributions while learning and developing. It’s a wise move that seems to be paying dividends, as evident in the solid performances of the Maple Leafs third line since he arrived early in November.

There’s no denying Robertson has top-six talent. However, the narrative that he could only prosper in the team’s top-six units has been proven false. He might not be scoring as much where he is, but the situation is beneficial in other ways. To me, the strategic decision to let him develop on the third line speaks well of the coaching staff’s forward view of what Robertson might be if he’s given time and space to develop.

The focus is on nurturing his skills alongside linemates Domi and Jarnkrok, providing a nice environment for growth. It allows Robertson to find his footing and build confidence organically.

The Ultimate Goal Is the Team’s Top Six, Maybe As Early as Next Season

The Maple Leafs’ ultimate goal seems clear. The organization would be pleased to see Robertson ascend to the top six in the future after enhancing his skills, chemistry, and confidence right where he is now. Allowing him to continue his development on the third line this season sets the stage for a more seamless transition when the time is right. My guess is that’s next season.

The team’s strategic patience could pay off in the form of a well-rounded player who would be primed and ready for a more prominent role. As Robertson continues to build chemistry within a supportive mentoring environment, he also builds himself into a player ready for future success in a manner that aligns with the team’s needs in the future.

Allowing Robertson to blossom at his own pace seems, from my perspective, to be a wise choice for this burgeoning talent. If so, watch for next season to be his breakout year.

Next: Opposing GMs “Undoubtedly Circling” 6 Maple Leafs Trade Options