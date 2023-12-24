Maple Leafs Return from the Lost: Jones, Matthews, Marner

Finally, the bleeding has stopped and the Toronto Maple Leafs are back in the win column. After two dynamic losses (meaning too up-and-down to imagine), the Maple Leafs put up a thankfully routine 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on the road in Columbus. Even the team’s goalie – in this case – Martin Jones played well.

Once again led by the team’s Core Four, the Maple Leafs made their fans smile before taking a Christmas break. The team currently sits four games behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic and tied with the Florida Panthers with games in hand.

In this post, I’ll take a look at three key takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: Martin Jones Returns to Earlier Season Form

Goalie Martin Jones played a crucial role in the last night’s win, making 27 saves on 28 shots on his net. With a 4-1-0 record in four starts, Jones has emerged as THE reliable presence with a 2.79 goals-against-average (GAA) and .917 save percentage. In the absence of Joseph Woll due to injury and considering Ilya Samsonov’s struggles, Jones has become the de facto starter for the Maple Leafs. He’s shown stability in the Maple Leafs net.

Martin Jones is playing well for Toronto.

Jones’ play in last night’s game, stopping 27 of 28 shots with a 0.964 save percentage, solidifies that he’s now the number one goalie on this team. General Manager Brad Treliving’s acquisition of Jones in the offseason was probably – as it turned out – one of his best. Compared with Samsonov, particularly, Jones is calm and composed in the crease. His six-game stats include a 4-1-0 record, 0.917 save percentage, and a 2.79 GAA. Even better, he’s making a modest $875,000 salary.

Takeaway Two: Auston Matthews’ Quest for 70 Goals

Auston Matthews continues his outstanding performance, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets. Matthews is currently on a seven-game goal-scoring streak, scoring 12 goals during this stretch. He now has 28 goals in 30 games, leading the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Matthews’ partnership with Mitch Marner remains amazingly potent. Both his goals in this game came from identical setups. Unbelievably, Matthews is on pace for an impressive 76-goal season. Now the questions become (1) Can he reach 50 goals in 50 games? and (2) Can he hit 70 goals this season?

Takeaway Three: Mitch Marner Is the Forgotten Player

Mitch Marner has rightfully been overshadowed by both Matthews and Nylander’s play this season. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not having a solid season of his own. Last night he demonstrated his playmaking skills with two almost identical assists in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Mitch Marner Maple Leafs

Also, considering Marner’s defensive contributions that are equally noteworthy, he’s been contributing on both ends of the ice for the team. On defence last night, he disrupted the opponent’s power play by making critical plays during a penalty kill in the third period.

As well, Marner has put up 36 points in 31 games. He might not hit the 100-point mark this season; however, his play doesn’t deserve the criticism I’ve seen registered to him. He seems to be over his November slowdown and he’s playing second fiddle to Nylander and Matthews. But he’s contributing well.

