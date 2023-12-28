3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-2 Loss to Senators

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to an Ottawa Senators team they should have beaten. In fact, they went up 2-0 in the first period only to allow the never-quit Senators to score four unanswered goals. In this edition of Maple Leafs Takeaways, I’ll look at what I believe are three key takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: Once Again, the Maple Leafs Lose to an Inferior Team

Yet again, the Maple Leafs faced an unexpected setback, losing 4-2 to the Senators. This was a team they were expected to beat. Despite a promising start, the Senators gradually began to play better throughout the game, while the Maple Leafs failed to maintain their momentum.

The result of the game leaves Toronto fans perplexed. Much was made before the game and even during the game about the Battle of Ontario, yet the team seemed to fall asleep defensively. Regardless of the Senators’ position in the standings this season, they come to play against the Maple Leafs. For some reason, that seems especially true on the road in Toronto. The Maple Leafs didn’t respond well.

Matthew Knies scored his eighth goal of the season for the Maple Leafs.

The Senators consistently pose a challenge for the Maple Leafs. Adding to the trouble, the Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo had a standout game to end his five-game losing streak. On the night, he had an impressive .944 save percentage. That said, while his solid play complicated the Maple Leafs chances, they couldn’t hold a lead. Hence, Toronto’s loss.

Takeaway Two: The Maple Leafs Second Line Played Well

The Maple Leafs’ second line of Tyler Bertuzzi, John Tavares, and William Nylander played well during the game. They created constant pressure on Korpisalo, making his night difficult. The puck seemed to be free in the crease but never quite close enough to a Maple Leafs player’s stick. As a result, too many open-net opportunities were wasted.

Tavares constantly took the puck to the net. These resulted in multiple scoring chances for himself and his linemate Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi strategically postured himself around the blue paint for second and third chances. Alas, no luck.

Bertuzzi’s goal in the first period, assisted by Nylander, showed the line’s chemistry and effectiveness. Bertuzzi stood out with his performance, possibly marking his best game as a Maple Leaf. The team was dominant in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead. Had it been 5-0 after the first, they might have won.

Tyler Bertuzzi had one of his best Toronto Maple Leafs games last night.

Nylander’s assist on Bertuzzi’s goal extended his new point streak to twelve games. With the point, he also maintained his fourth spot among the top scorers in the NHL with 46 points. The second line also dominated the advanced analytics – specifically the high-danger scoring chances (84%) and expected goals (70%).

Takeaway Three: Can the Maple Leafs End the Season on a High?

The Maple Leafs are gearing up for a busy schedule. They have two key games to close out 2023. First, they visit Columbus for their third game with the Blue Jackets in just 16 days. The teams split their last two, with Columbus taking a 6-5 victory in Toronto, followed by the Maple Leafs getting a 4-1 win on Columbus’ home ice.

Finally, the Maple Leafs end the 2023 year with a Saturday night home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

