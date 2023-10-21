Rasmus Andersson Facing Suspension for Patrik Laine Hit

In a recent game between the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson found himself in hot water after a controversial hit on Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. The incident occurred in the dying moments of Columbus’ 3-1 victory, with Andersson receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing and charging Laine.

The hit has landed Andersson a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety and there are many who believe the defenseman will be facing a suspension.

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson will have a hearing today for Elbowing/Charging Columbus’ Patrik Laine. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 21, 2023

The impact of the hit left Laine on the ice briefly before he made his way to the dressing room under his own power, signaling an apparent upper-body injury. Laine, who has contributed a goal and an assist in four games this season, did not accompany the Blue Jackets to their next game against the Minnesota Wild, and his status remains day-to-day.

Andersson, an eight-year NHL veteran, has never faced a suspension, although he was fined during the 2021-22 season for head-butting Kailer Yamamoto. Despite his clean disciplinary record, the severity of the hit on Laine has sparked strong reactions from both fans and experts. Many have labeled the incident as a deliberate attempt to injure, highlighting Andersson’s intent to harm Laine with the high hit. Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent voiced his concerns, emphasizing the illegal nature of the hit and expressing confidence that the NHL would appropriately address the matter. “I see a hit to the head and (Andersson) lifting his feet,” Vincent said. “I saw the replay. That’s illegal in my book. So we’ll let the NHL deal with it.”

The NHL Will Review It: How Many Games Does He Get?

As the league reviews the incident, there is widespread consensus that a suspension for Andersson is not only necessary but should also be substantial, given the gravity of the hit and its potential consequences. But, the NHL DoPS is anything but consistent when it comes to these matters, thus there is also widespread belief that any punishment handed down will not necessarily fit the action.

Rasmus Andersson Patrik Laine hit and possible suspension

The hockey community, eagerly awaiting the NHL’s decision, continues to discuss the incident, underscoring the importance of player safety and fair play within the sport.

