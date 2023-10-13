When Do Flames or Elias Lindholm Draw a Line in the Trade Sand?

How long can a player and a team stay far apart on money in contract negotiations before the two sides realize it just isn’t going to work? That’s a question the Calgary Flames may have to eventually ask themselves as the season rolls along and a deal with Elias Lindholm doesn’t get done.
The Flames are facing an uphill battle in securing a contract extension with the star forward. Despite initial hopes of finalizing the deal before the start of the season, negotiations have yet to yield a resolution, as reported by Pierre LeBrun of TSN. He wants to stay, but he wants a certain amount of money. The Flames want to keep him, but they have an idea of what he’s worth. With other contracts for similar players being signed, both sides are digging in.
The Flames have been eyeing recent contract extensions as benchmarks for Lindholm’s deal, notably referencing Mark Scheifele’s seven-year agreement with the Winnipeg Jets, which carries an $8.5 million annual cap hit. While Lindholm’s career statistics may not match Scheifele’s, the Flames are considering pushing the offer closer to the $9 million range for a maximum-term agreement. It’s a lot for the player and there’s some discomfort being felt by the team to go there.
The uncertainty surrounding Lindholm’s contract has been a lingering concern for the Flames, especially after a non-playoff season and major changes in coaching and management. However, amidst the gloom, there seems to be a glimmer of hope. Lindholm expressed his willingness to entertain re-signing, indicating mutual interest from both parties. The recent commitment from teammate Mikael Backlund, who signed a two-year extension and was named captain, has also potentially bolstered Lindholm’s odds of staying in Calgary.
At this point, it’s just about money and LeBrun notes that the two sides aren’t there yet.
How Long Before This Situation is Resolved?
Despite the ongoing dialogue, there is no imminent resolution in sight. With the season underway, the pressure mounts for the Flames to secure Lindholm’s future in the team. If a deal isn’t reached and the Flames find themselves out of contention, the situation could take a dramatic turn.
General Manager Craig Conroy might become a significant player in the trade market, leveraging the talents of Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin as valuable assets at the approaching trade deadline. The organization isn’t there yet, says, LeBrun. “And so the positive is that the dialogue continues. There hasn’t been a line drawn in the sand here, so that’s good.”
Flames fans anxiously await further updates, hoping for a positive outcome that keeps Lindholm in Calgary for years to come.
