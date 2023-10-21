3 Unexpected Early 2023-24 Trade Prospects for the Maple Leafs

In the early stages of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a potential crossroads, facing tough questions about their roster composition. While it might be premature to predict imminent trades, several players are under scrutiny, raising the possibility of significant changes for the team.
This is not the season in which the Maple Leafs can afford to wait. And, all three of these players are signed to one-year deals, meaning the Leafs likely felt they were “maybes” coming into the year. If they’re discovering that these “maybes” aren’t working out, how quickly before the team moves on?
Max Domi Has Not Been Good
Max Domi, the much-anticipated depth forward addition to the Maple Leafs, hasn’t found his footing yet. His one-year deal doesn’t guarantee a long-term stay, making him a potential trade asset if he fails to integrate into the team dynamics or if the organization seeks a high-impact forward later in the season.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic writes:
Max Domi’s start as a Toronto Maple Leaf could not be going worse. It’s like he has forgotten how to play hockey. No idea what to do with the puck and everything he does do with it is the wrong thing. If you were to track a percentage of puck touches he’s had that are good ones, I’m guessing his rate would be the lowest on the team. Just really fighting it. And as one source texted me immediately after I tweeted the above: “He looks slow,” too.
Despite carrying a 10-team no-trade list, Domi’s future in Toronto remains uncertain, especially given his sluggish start.
John Klingberg Is Proving Doubters Right
Another newcomer, John Klingberg, signed on for a single season, adding to the list of potential trade candidates. While his offensive contributions are evident (three assists in four games), defensive lapses have raised concerns. Essentially, for those that said it was a terrible signing because he doesn’t play defense, so far, those people are right.
One particular play against Connor Bedard this season has gone viral, as the rookie made Klingberg look like a pylon. If Klingberg’s struggles persist, the Maple Leafs might explore options for a more reliable defenseman, addressing their defensive vulnerabilities.
Ilya Samsonov Has Not Returned to Form
After a strong 2022-23 campaign for the Leafs and an arbitration battle over the offseason, big things were expected of Ilya Samsonov, who has disappointed to date this year. A 2015 first-round pick, faces a pivotal season as he nears unrestricted free agency. In three appearances, he has a 2-1-0 record, a rough .861 save percentage (SV%), and a 3.67 goals-against average (GAA).
His inconsistent performances so far have sparked speculation about his future in Toronto. If his shaky form continues, there are plenty of goaltenders available on the market, including Daniel Vladar or Cayden Primeau. The Maple Leafs might leverage Samsonov and other assets to bolster their goaltending, essential for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.
As the season progresses, there is time for all three of these players to turn things around and a couple of solid games might change the conversation. Again, trades at this stage might seem premature, but the Maple Leafs’ concern about their pursuit of a championship is not. The need to win could drive unexpected moves, making the trade deadline a crucial juncture for the team’s evolution.
Many remain steadfast in their belief that Max Domi outshines Alex Kerfoot and John Klingberg stands taller than Justin Holl. Four games are not enough to alter my conviction in these upgrades. As for Samsonov, Joseph Woll may get more of a look before the Leafs start to panic.
Next: 4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-1 Loss to the Panthers
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Skinner Gets Start for Oilers vs. Jets, Team to Sign Free Agent
The Edmonton Oilers are going with Stuart Skinner vs the Jets. They are also...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
3 Unexpected Early 2023-24 Trade Prospects for the Maple Leafs
Three important players for the Maple Leafs have started off slowly and some are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Make Puzzling Move Ahead of Game vs. Jets
The Edmonton Oilers surprisingly demoted Dylan Holloway at practice on Friday ahead of Saturday's...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-1 Loss to the Panthers
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers - again. What...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Western Conference Team Now New Favorite to Sign Patrick Kane
The Dallas Stars are emerging as a new favorite to sign Patrick Kane thanks...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Phil Kessel Still Eager to Get Signed by NHL Team
Phil Kessel is eager to get back to the NHL, waiting for a team...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Fall Flat in Philadelphia With 4-1 Loss to Flyers
Oilers' lackluster energy leads to a 4-1 defeat against Flyers; McDavid emphasizes the team's...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Stutzle on Senators’ Great Start: “We Feel We Can Beat Anybody”
The Ottawa Senators beat the Washington Capitals last night 6-1. What does this mean...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Reveals “Dirty Secret” On Nylander Negotiations w/ Leafs
One insider says Nylander is a lock to sign, but how accurate is that...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Tocchet Calls Out Canucks for Lack of “Compete” in Loss to Flyers
Although the Vancouver Canucks played well in their first two games of the season,...
Roy James Peters
October 21, 2023 at 11:15 am
I don’t know who writes this type of article whoever writes this needs to provide some new perspective not plagarism from other writers. I think myself that the team is changed if you change half of your player’s it takes time to jell and trust each other. The only thing consistent with last year, same lame coach who should be fired Leafs need a stronger minded mentor to motivate them.
Chris
October 21, 2023 at 2:04 pm
Maybe what the Leafs need is a new GM.