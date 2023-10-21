3 Unexpected Early 2023-24 Trade Prospects for the Maple Leafs

In the early stages of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a potential crossroads, facing tough questions about their roster composition. While it might be premature to predict imminent trades, several players are under scrutiny, raising the possibility of significant changes for the team.

This is not the season in which the Maple Leafs can afford to wait. And, all three of these players are signed to one-year deals, meaning the Leafs likely felt they were “maybes” coming into the year. If they’re discovering that these “maybes” aren’t working out, how quickly before the team moves on?

Max Domi Has Not Been Good

Max Domi, the much-anticipated depth forward addition to the Maple Leafs, hasn’t found his footing yet. His one-year deal doesn’t guarantee a long-term stay, making him a potential trade asset if he fails to integrate into the team dynamics or if the organization seeks a high-impact forward later in the season.

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic writes:

Max Domi’s start as a Toronto Maple Leaf could not be going worse. It’s like he has forgotten how to play hockey. No idea what to do with the puck and everything he does do with it is the wrong thing. If you were to track a percentage of puck touches he’s had that are good ones, I’m guessing his rate would be the lowest on the team. Just really fighting it. And as one source texted me immediately after I tweeted the above: “He looks slow,” too.

If you were to track a percentage of puck touches he’s had that are good ones, I’m guessing his rate would be the lowest on the team. Just really fighting it. And as one source texted me immediately after I tweeted the above: “He looks slow,” too. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) October 19, 2023

Despite carrying a 10-team no-trade list, Domi’s future in Toronto remains uncertain, especially given his sluggish start.

John Klingberg Is Proving Doubters Right

Another newcomer, John Klingberg, signed on for a single season, adding to the list of potential trade candidates. While his offensive contributions are evident (three assists in four games), defensive lapses have raised concerns. Essentially, for those that said it was a terrible signing because he doesn’t play defense, so far, those people are right.

One particular play against Connor Bedard this season has gone viral, as the rookie made Klingberg look like a pylon. If Klingberg’s struggles persist, the Maple Leafs might explore options for a more reliable defenseman, addressing their defensive vulnerabilities.

Ilya Samsonov Has Not Returned to Form

After a strong 2022-23 campaign for the Leafs and an arbitration battle over the offseason, big things were expected of Ilya Samsonov, who has disappointed to date this year. A 2015 first-round pick, faces a pivotal season as he nears unrestricted free agency. In three appearances, he has a 2-1-0 record, a rough .861 save percentage (SV%), and a 3.67 goals-against average (GAA).

Max Domi John Klingberg Iyla Samsonov Maple Leafs

His inconsistent performances so far have sparked speculation about his future in Toronto. If his shaky form continues, there are plenty of goaltenders available on the market, including Daniel Vladar or Cayden Primeau. The Maple Leafs might leverage Samsonov and other assets to bolster their goaltending, essential for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

As the season progresses, there is time for all three of these players to turn things around and a couple of solid games might change the conversation. Again, trades at this stage might seem premature, but the Maple Leafs’ concern about their pursuit of a championship is not. The need to win could drive unexpected moves, making the trade deadline a crucial juncture for the team’s evolution.

Many remain steadfast in their belief that Max Domi outshines Alex Kerfoot and John Klingberg stands taller than Justin Holl. Four games are not enough to alter my conviction in these upgrades. As for Samsonov, Joseph Woll may get more of a look before the Leafs start to panic.

Next: 4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-1 Loss to the Panthers