Rantanen Response to Avs Trade: ‘I’m Coming After Them’ [Report]

There was a lot of talk on Wednesday about the Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos dropped a verbal bombshell on the Kyper and Bourne show. At the same time, Colorado Avalanche President Joe Sakic broke his silence on the blockbuster trade that sent star forward Mikko Rantanen out of Denver, offering a blunt but telling assessment of the team’s salary cap strategy.



Speaking with the media, Sakic addressed the tough decision to part ways with Rantanen, one of the franchise’s top offensive talents, and explained the thinking behind the move. He said that the status quo wasn’t good enough; the organization needed a better supporting cast. Keeping Rantanen at his ask wouldn’t allow the franchise to make that happen.

Sakic didn’t address Kypreo’s comments directly, who said the decision needs to fall on Sakic. Kypreos argued this was one of the organization’s most important decisions, and Sakic messed up, angering Nathan MacKinnon. Sakic did acknowledge that he was part of every discussion on how to move forward with the Rantanen trade.

Kypreos said everyone wants to know “what the heck happened here.”

Sakic Said The Team Couldn’t Pay Three Players’ Top Salaries

“Just paying three high-end guys and not having a surrounding cast wasn’t gonna get it done,” Sakic said. He wouldn’t get into the specifics of negotiations, but hinted Rantanen’s camp knew where everyone stood before the trade.

Kypreos said the ask from Rantanen’s agent was $13 million. The Avs wanted to get him to David Pastrnak‘s number of $11.2 million. It’s unclear if Sakic still believed $11.2 was too much or if Rantanen wasn’t willing to go that low. It doesn’t sound like either side ever got close.

"Just paying three high end guys and not having a surrounding cast wasn't gonna get it done."



Joe Sakic shared his thoughts on the Mikko Rantanen trade.



(via @DNVR_Avalanche) pic.twitter.com/wM8JLR9MzC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 7, 2025



Kypreos argued that Rantanen wound up signing in Dallas (where, admittedly, there are tax benefits), but would have taken the same $12 million per season all day long in Colorado. The agents argued that the salary cap moved the bar, so $11.2 wouldn’t work. Kypreos suggested the last offer from Colorado was $11.6 million. Rantanen got involved and said, “I am flexible, we can work this out.” 24-48 hours later, he was traded.

Related: The Utah Mammoth: Utah Officially Gives Their Team a Name

Sakic and Chris MacFarland decided to make the trade, even if it meant breaking up an extremely tight unit in Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar.

Did the Avalanche Make a Huge Mistake and Is MacKinnon Upset?

The Avalanche freed up significant cap space by trading Rantanen, giving the front office flexibility to retool the roster with a stronger supporting cast. However, they might come to regret their decision. Kypreos said that MacKinnon is “pissed” and his comments after the season suggest this story is far from over.

Rantanen trade a result of Sakic saying the Avs couldn’t pay three top players top money

Not only did the Avalanche lose to the Dallas Stars (where Rantanen wound up after being traded by the Carolina Hurricanes), but Kypreos says Rantanen chose the Stars to get back at Colorado. Not only is MacKinnon upset to the point he might be contemplating his future with the Avalanche, but if he stays, he now has to face his old teammate three times per season and perhaps several times in the playoffs.

Kypreos said it was down to Toronto and Dallas, but Rantanen said, “I’m going to Dallas. Do you know why I’m going to Dallas? Because I want to jam it down Colorado’s throat.” He added that Rantanen had no intentions of signing in Carolina, so they had to move him. Toronto had the room and the assets, but Kypreos noted that he chose Dallas instead. Rantanen said, “… not only do I want to play them in the playoffs, I want to go in for the next eight years. I’m coming after them. Those were his words…”

Time will tell if Rantanen haunts the Avs for years to come, or if MacKinnon is so upset that this story becomes a much bigger one.

Next: How Connor Brown Has Become a Playoff Beast for the Oilers

