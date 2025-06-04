Avalanche Re-Sign Brock Nelson to a Three-Year Extension

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension. The forward will now be locked in with the team through the 2027-28 season.

Brock-ing and rolling for three more years ?



We've signed forward Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. pic.twitter.com/b20mCBYyQ4 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 4, 2025

Nelson didn’t exactly have the best run once he joined the Avalanche after the trade deadline, posting only four assists in seven playoff games. However, he did have 13 points in 19 regular-season games, plus he’d posted 20 goals in 61 games for the Islanders during the 2024-25 campaign. A regular 30-plus goal scorer in the NHL, Nelson is a legitimate top-six forward and the Avalanche were keen on retaining his services.

The $7.5 million AAV might be a touch higher than Avs fans might have expected, but the team now avoids Nelson testing free agency on July 1. A team like the Minnesota Wild would have made a serious push to sign him, and Michael Russo of The Athletic notes that they’ll now need a Plan B.

Stefan Rosner reports, “Believe this is same deal that #Isles pitched to Nelson before deadline.” That’s intriguing, suggesting that Nelson either wasn’t keen on staying with the Islanders, or he wanted to stay in Colorado, making sure business got done before free agency opened.

It will be intriguing to see how Nelson’s deal impacts the market. Centers like John Tavares and Sam Bennett may see this deal as a baseline, while teams might wonder if it’s in line with what these players should be making.

