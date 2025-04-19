New York Rangers
Rangers Fire Head Coach Peter Laviolette After Failed Season
The New York Rangers have fired head coach Peter Laviolette after a failed season where the team didn’t meet expectations.
The New York Rangers have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate head coach Phil Housley, the team announced Saturday. The decision, made by President and General Manager Chris Drury, follows a disappointing 2024-25 season in which the team fell well short of expectations.
“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change,” said Drury. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.
He added that the Rangers failed to meet expectations this season and as they head into next season and beyond, “I felt that a change was necessary in order to give us the best chance to achieve our goals.”
Laviolette, who led the Rangers to a Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24 and an Eastern Conference Final appearance, couldn’t replicate that success this season.
Despite his impressive résumé — including 841 career wins — Laviolette’s tenure in New York ends after just two seasons. The team also announced that Michael Peca and Dan Muse will be considered to stay on the staff, though Frank Seravalli reports the search for a new head coach will be “wide-ranging.”
The firing marks the third coaching change under Drury in just four years.
The Rangers are expected to begin their search for a replacement immediately as they look to regroup ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The Anaheim Ducks also made a coaching change on Saturday, firing Greg Cronin.
The Rangers, Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers are all going to be tasked with finding permanent head coaches this summer.
Next: Ducks “Need a Change”, Fire Greg Cronin as Head Coach
