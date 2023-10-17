Rangers Among 3 Teams With an Interest in Signing Patrick Kane

Talk has started to pick up again as veteran forward Patrick Kane nears a return to the ice. The former Chicago Blackhawk and New York Ranger has been on a long road to recovery following hip resurfacing surgery but it appears he’s just about ready to get back into the swing of things and sign with an NHL roster. Reports are that Kane is gearing up for contract discussions with various teams, and a few early candidates have risen to the surface.
There are reports that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing Kane and the New York Rangers have never been too far removed from that discussion. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed on Tuesday that the Rangers are closely monitoring Kane’s situation and are intrigued by the possibility of a reunion. Despite a less-than-stellar performance during his brief stint with the Rangers, the team remains intrigued by the potential of a Kane comeback.
However, the Rangers face significant financial hurdles in their pursuit of Kane. Their current salary cap constraints, with just $675K in available cap space, pose a considerable challenge. This limitation makes it difficult for the Rangers to present a competitive offer to Kane, potentially limiting their ability to secure his signature. To navigate these constraints, the Rangers might consider trading a player, such as Barclay Goodrow, to create the necessary cap space for a deal.
In addition to the Rangers, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as strong contenders for Kane’s services. Seravalli confirmed Buffalo’s interest in the forward and that they are probably willing and able to outbid the Rangers if New York doesn’t make a trade to clear up cap space.
Furthermore, rumors have circulated about Kane’s interest in joining the Detroit Red Wings and reuniting with former Chicago linemate Alex DeBrincat. Although it remains uncertain if Detroit is actively pursuing Kane, the possibility of this reunion adds another layer of intrigue to Kane’s free agency saga.
What Other Teams Might Surprise?
As the days tick down to the start of the season, hockey fans eagerly await the decision of one of the game’s most electrifying players. Kane’s choice of a new team will undoubtedly shape the landscape of the upcoming season, adding an extra layer of excitement to the NHL’s ever-evolving narrative.
Does he sign for less money and pick his contender? Does he go where the offer is best financially? Will teams make moves to accommodate him and will trades come down the pipe first?
Next: Taylor Hall Calls Out NHL For Expectations on Connor Bedard
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks’ Unsung Backup Goalie Casey DeSmith Sticks It to Oilers
Casey DeSmith is a career backup goalie. Who is he? What makes him a...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Puljujarvi’s Comeback Close: The Former Oiler Ready to Try Again
Jesse Puljujarvi, once plagued by injuries, eyes November NHL return after successful double hip...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
3 Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-4 Win Over the Wild
On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild by a score...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Klingberg or Rielly: Maple Leafs’ Defense Trade Deadline Dilemma
If the Toronto Maple Leafs find a need to move an offensive defenseman for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Auston Matthews Makes Statement with Back-to-Back Hat Tricks
Auston Matthews scored another hat trick in his second game of the 2023-24 season,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Cleaning Up Two Oilers’ Woes: Goaltending and Team Defense
The Edmonton Oilers laid an egg in game one of the season, being blown...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Distracted and Frustrated: Shane Pinto Has Left Ottawa
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun is reporting that Shan Pinto has left Ottawa...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
8 Questions & Thoughts About Maple Leafs First Game
The Toronto Maple Leafs won their first game of the season by a score...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Season Preview
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin their regular season tonight. What does the season ahead...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 days ago
Evaluating Connor Bedard’s 1st NHL Game: Blackhawks Beat Pens 4-2
In Connor Bedard's first NHL game, his Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2....