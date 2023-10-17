Rangers Among 3 Teams With an Interest in Signing Patrick Kane

Talk has started to pick up again as veteran forward Patrick Kane nears a return to the ice. The former Chicago Blackhawk and New York Ranger has been on a long road to recovery following hip resurfacing surgery but it appears he’s just about ready to get back into the swing of things and sign with an NHL roster. Reports are that Kane is gearing up for contract discussions with various teams, and a few early candidates have risen to the surface.

There are reports that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing Kane and the New York Rangers have never been too far removed from that discussion. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed on Tuesday that the Rangers are closely monitoring Kane’s situation and are intrigued by the possibility of a reunion. Despite a less-than-stellar performance during his brief stint with the Rangers, the team remains intrigued by the potential of a Kane comeback.

However, the Rangers face significant financial hurdles in their pursuit of Kane. Their current salary cap constraints, with just $675K in available cap space, pose a considerable challenge. This limitation makes it difficult for the Rangers to present a competitive offer to Kane, potentially limiting their ability to secure his signature. To navigate these constraints, the Rangers might consider trading a player, such as Barclay Goodrow, to create the necessary cap space for a deal.

In addition to the Rangers, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as strong contenders for Kane’s services. Seravalli confirmed Buffalo’s interest in the forward and that they are probably willing and able to outbid the Rangers if New York doesn’t make a trade to clear up cap space.

Furthermore, rumors have circulated about Kane’s interest in joining the Detroit Red Wings and reuniting with former Chicago linemate Alex DeBrincat. Although it remains uncertain if Detroit is actively pursuing Kane, the possibility of this reunion adds another layer of intrigue to Kane’s free agency saga.

What Other Teams Might Surprise?

As the days tick down to the start of the season, hockey fans eagerly await the decision of one of the game’s most electrifying players. Kane’s choice of a new team will undoubtedly shape the landscape of the upcoming season, adding an extra layer of excitement to the NHL’s ever-evolving narrative.

Does he sign for less money and pick his contender? Does he go where the offer is best financially? Will teams make moves to accommodate him and will trades come down the pipe first?

