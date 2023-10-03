Rangers Make Intriguing Goaltending Move Ahead of Season

In a bit of a surprising move, the New York Rangers have recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, sparking intense speculation about the future of veteran goalie Jonathan Quick. Quick, who had a challenging season with a .882 save percentage and didn’t play during the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run, was signed by the Rangers as a backup to Igor Shesterkin. However, Quick’s lackluster performance last season has raised concerns about his suitability in that role.
Experts, including one consulted by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, have criticized the decision to sign Quick, noting his decline in save percentage rankings. This move, some fear, could jeopardize the Rangers’ playoff chances, making it a bold and potentially risky choice for the team.
While Shesterkin remains the uncontested starter, the unexpected recall of Garand has left fans speculating about Quick’s future with the team. Garand’s strong preseason performances have positioned him as a viable backup option, potentially outplaying Quick in recent games.
Will Quick Hit Waivers and Be Claimed?
The looming question for Rangers fans is whether Quick will be demoted to the AHL, a decision that would require him to go through waivers. Given Quick’s pedigree as a three-time Stanley Cup champion, along with the need for some teams to obtain a veteran option on the cheap, the possibility of him passing through waivers without being claimed seems unlikely. Teams in need of backup goaltenders, such as the reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning, might find Quick an appealing option.
The situation has stirred anticipation among hockey enthusiasts, waiting eagerly to see what exactly the Rangers have planned. As the team navigates their own goaltending situation, will their decisions open up the door to another team getting involved?
Next: Journalist Throws Stuart Skinner’s Name Into Huge Oilers Trade
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Could Bruins Trade Grzelcyk, Are the Blackhawks Interested?
Could the Boston Bruins trade Matt Grzelcyk and are the Chicago Blackhawks interested? One...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Three Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
On Monday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-4 in overtime to the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
To Maple Leafs Tavares, Max Domi Is Shaped Like a “Fire Hydrant”
The Toronto Maple Leafs Max Domi is on the small side, but is really...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Three Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-1 Victory Over the Canadiens
On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens by a score...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Reports Growing Frustration Between Senators and Pinto
Tense negotiations continue as Shane Pinto expresses disappointment with Ottawa Senators' $1M one-year contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Make Series of Cuts Following Campbell’s Big Win
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster cuts following a big outing by...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ Preseason Win Over Canadiens
On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Lightning Looking at Multiple Goalie Fixes Amid Vasilevskiy Injury
Tampa Bay Lightning navigate goalie shortage post-Vasilevskiy surgery, exploring options from free agency to...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
5 Interesting Facts About Penguins Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is an amazing hockey player - a generational talent. What are five...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
4 NHLers Overestimating Their Current Team’s Chances To Win
There are some NHL players in the final year of their current deals, many...