Rangers Make Intriguing Goaltending Move Ahead of Season

In a bit of a surprising move, the New York Rangers have recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, sparking intense speculation about the future of veteran goalie Jonathan Quick. Quick, who had a challenging season with a .882 save percentage and didn’t play during the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run, was signed by the Rangers as a backup to Igor Shesterkin. However, Quick’s lackluster performance last season has raised concerns about his suitability in that role.

TRANSACTION: The Rangers have recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 3, 2023

Experts, including one consulted by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, have criticized the decision to sign Quick, noting his decline in save percentage rankings. This move, some fear, could jeopardize the Rangers’ playoff chances, making it a bold and potentially risky choice for the team.

While Shesterkin remains the uncontested starter, the unexpected recall of Garand has left fans speculating about Quick’s future with the team. Garand’s strong preseason performances have positioned him as a viable backup option, potentially outplaying Quick in recent games.

Will Quick Hit Waivers and Be Claimed?

The looming question for Rangers fans is whether Quick will be demoted to the AHL, a decision that would require him to go through waivers. Given Quick’s pedigree as a three-time Stanley Cup champion, along with the need for some teams to obtain a veteran option on the cheap, the possibility of him passing through waivers without being claimed seems unlikely. Teams in need of backup goaltenders, such as the reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning, might find Quick an appealing option.

The situation has stirred anticipation among hockey enthusiasts, waiting eagerly to see what exactly the Rangers have planned. As the team navigates their own goaltending situation, will their decisions open up the door to another team getting involved?

